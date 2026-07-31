Islamabad [Pakistan], July 31 (ANI): World-famous mountaineer Nirmal Purja is feared missing following a massive avalanche on Broad Peak in Pakistan, CNN reported, citing a statement from the Alpine Club of Pakistan.

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The Nepal-born high-altitude climber gained global renown in 2019 after scaling all 14 of the world's peaks above 8,000 metres in slightly over six months.

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In an official release, the Alpine Club confirmed that it "has received deeply concerning reports of an avalanche that struck a team of climbers on Broad Peak" around noon on Thursday.

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Rising to an elevation of 8,047 metres, Broad Peak is situated in the Karakoram mountain range.

According to initial details reported by CNN, the climbing party comprised 10 mountaineers, including citizens of Pakistan, Oman, China, and the United States.

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Stressing the seriousness of the event, the official announcement noted that "the entire team has reportedly been out of communication since the avalanche".

The mountaineering association stated that it was "in constant contact with the highest government authorities and all relevant agencies to facilitate an immediate search and rescue operation".

Authorities are attempting to mobilise emergency operations.

CNN reported that "every possible effort is being made to ensure that helicopter support and all available rescue resources are mobilised at the earliest opportunity, subject to weather and operational conditions". (ANI)

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