World sees hottest day ever on July 3

GENEVA, July 4

Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction.

The average global temperature reached 17.01° Celsius, surpassing the August 2016 record of 16.92°C as heatwaves sizzled around the world. The Southern US has been suffering under an intense heat dome in recent weeks. In China, an enduring heatwave continued, with temperatures above 35°C. North Africa has seen temperatures near 50°C.

And even Antarctica, currently in its winter, registered anomalously high temperatures. — Reuters