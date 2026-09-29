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Home / World / World Uyghur Congress announces October 1 protests in Istanbul, Berlin over rights concerns

World Uyghur Congress announces October 1 protests in Istanbul, Berlin over rights concerns

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ANI
Updated At : 02:02 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], September 29 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has announced demonstrations in Istanbul and Berlin on October 1, with Uyghur community members and supporting organisations planning to gather outside Chinese diplomatic missions to raise concerns over the rights and freedoms of Uyghurs and other communities in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

According to the WUC, a demonstration will be held at 11 am outside the Chinese Consulate General in Istanbul's Sarıyer district under the message, “East Turkistan Has Resisted for 77 Years – No to Occupation!” The organisation said the gathering will include a press statement addressing what it describes as China's occupation of East Turkistan and the alleged persecution of Uyghurs.

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Separately, the WUC said it will join partner organisations for a demonstration outside the Chinese Embassy in Berlin from 4 pm to 6 pm on October 1. According to the organisation, participants will express solidarity with communities affected by policies of the Chinese government and call attention to their rights and freedoms.

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The demonstrations come against the backdrop of longstanding international scrutiny of China's policies in Xinjiang, a region home to a large Uyghur population, a predominantly Muslim Turkic-speaking ethnic group. Beijing officially refers to the area as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, while Uyghur advocacy groups commonly use the name East Turkistan.

The Uyghur issue has remained a major international human rights concern, particularly over China’s policies in the Xinjiang Region. Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic communities have faced international scrutiny over allegations of arbitrary detention, restrictions on religious and cultural practices, family separation and forced labour.

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The United Nations has raised concerns about serious human rights violations and called for greater protection of fundamental freedoms. Uyghur advocacy groups have also continued to highlight concerns over cultural identity and political freedoms. China rejects allegations of genocide and systematic abuse, maintaining that its Xinjiang policies are aimed at combating terrorism, extremism and separatism. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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