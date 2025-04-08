World Uyghur Congress files legal complaint in France against Huawei, Hikvision, Dahua for alleged complicity in Uyghur genocide

Munich [Germany] April 8 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has submitted a legal complaint in Paris against Dahua Technology France, Hikvision France, and Huawei France, as stated in a release from the WUC.

The complaint, filed by noted French human rights attorney William Bourdon of Bourdon & Associes, alleges that the three Chinese firms are complicit in crimes against humanity committed against the Uyghur population in East Turkistan, according to the release.

"This submission serves as a crucial reminder to all companies involved in the Chinese government's genocide that they hold legal accountability," expressed WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. "We are optimistic that the French judicial system will treat this issue with the gravity it deserves," as reported by the WUC release.

The legal complaint presents four severe accusations: concealment of complicity in aggravated servitude, concealment of complicity in human trafficking as part of an organized group, concealment of complicity in genocide, and concealment of complicity in crimes against humanity, as outlined in the WUC release.

This legal action has been supported by the NGO Don't Fund Russian Army, which has been investigating and revealing the widespread use of Hikvision and Dahua surveillance cameras in Ukraine. The WUC report notes that research has shown these companies operate freely in Europe despite their documented involvement in human rights violations. "By collaborating with the WUC, Don't Fund Russian Army seeks to ensure accountability for corporations involved in both the Uyghur genocide and security threats in Ukraine," stated the organization's Director, Olha Matseliukh.

The 45-page legal complaint employs various public sources and evidence to demonstrate how the three companies contributed to the establishment and maintenance of a mass surveillance infrastructure in East Turkistan, thereby supporting the Chinese government's discriminatory measures, the WUC report emphasized.

Both Hikvision and Dahua have provided advanced surveillance technologies, such as AI-driven facial recognition systems, to the Chinese authorities. Hikvision cameras have been observed around mosques, educational institutions, public areas, and even within Uyghur residences. Leaked internal documents and independent studies have indicated that Hikvision created software specifically designed to identify Uyghur individuals, alerting law enforcement based on ethnic background, according to the WUC release.

As per the WUC report, Dahua has been associated with providing facial recognition technology intended for racial profiling. (ANI)

