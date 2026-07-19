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Home / World / World Uyghur Congress slams Netherlands for ignoring China's forced labour, genocide

World Uyghur Congress slams Netherlands for ignoring China's forced labour, genocide

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ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Munich [Germany], July 19 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its Weekly Brief for July 17, highlighting recent developments concerning Uyghur human rights advocacy, international engagement, and efforts to address ongoing human rights violations in East Turkistan.

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This week's brief covered concerns raised over Uyghur forced labour in global supply chains, international advocacy at the United Nations, reflections on the Third International Uyghur Forum, and the participation of Uyghur leaders in discussions on religious freedom and transnational repression.

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The WUC criticised the Dutch government's failure to raise the issue of Uyghur forced labour and human rights violations during Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma's official trade mission to China on July 13.

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Despite a motion adopted by the Dutch Parliament calling for the Uyghur human rights situation to be addressed during the visit, the issue was reportedly not included in official discussions.

WUC expressed disappointment that Minister Sjoerdsma, who had previously supported recognition of the Uyghur genocide while serving as a Member of Parliament, did not continue to advance these concerns in his current role.

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WUC warned that increasing imports from East Turkistan raise concerns about goods linked to state-imposed forced labour entering Dutch markets.

The organisation called on the Netherlands to publicly raise the Uyghur genocide with Chinese authorities, strengthen measures to eliminate forced labour from supply chains, fully implement the European Union Forced Labour Regulation, and establish mandatory human rights due diligence requirements for businesses.

UZDM President Dolkun Isa also published an op-ed titled "Coming Together Against Silence: Reflections on the 3rd International Uyghur Forum, Ten Years After the Camps".

Reflecting on a decade of systematic repression against Uyghurs, Isa emphasised that while international awareness of the Uyghur genocide has increased, meaningful accountability remains limited.

He highlighted the continuation of surveillance, forced labour, cultural destruction, family separation, and transnational repression, while stressing the importance of international solidarity and collective action.

The WUC and UZDM further raised Uyghur rights concerns at the 19th session of the UN Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Geneva.

WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin highlighted restrictions on Uyghur cultural and linguistic rights.

Dolkun Isa warned that China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Law could further strengthen policies of forced assimilation targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples.

Additionally, Uyghur leaders participated in the IRF Peace Builders Forum in Washington, DC.

WUC Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas and Uyghur Human Rights Project Executive Director Omer Kanat discussed China's ethnic policies, religious freedom restrictions, and the growing impact of transnational repression on targeted communities worldwide. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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