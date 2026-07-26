New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that global confidence in India's defence equipment and technology is increasing, highlighting the recent agreement between India and Indonesia on the BrahMos and Astra missile systems as a reflection of the country's growing defence capabilities.

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In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's defence capabilities are gaining global recognition and highlighted the Prime Minister's remarks during the latest episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

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https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2081283284324020239

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"India's defence capabilities are earning global recognition. In #MannKiBaat today, PM @narendramodi spoke about how from strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing to expanding exports and deepening strategic partnerships, India continues to scale new milestones," Jaiswal said.

He added that the recent agreement signed during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia for the BrahMos and Astra missile systems "reflects the growing global trust in Indian defence technology."

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Addressing the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said India is continuously achieving new milestones in defence production, defence exports and strategic cooperation with friendly nations.

"Friends, whether it is defence production, defence exports or political cooperation with friendly nations, Bharat is continuously scaling new heights. In the beginning of this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence is increasing towards Bharat's defence equipment and technology," PM Modi said.

During PM Modi's visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8, India and Indonesia on July 7 signed some significant agreements, including for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and ASTRA beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, as the two countries reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, transparent, rules-based, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

A joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the two leaders highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the dynamic India-Indonesia ties and acknowledged the vast economic and developmental synergies between India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Indonesia Emas 2045'.

Recognising that India and Indonesia are maritime neighbours and strategic partners with robust defence cooperation, and recalling the adoption of the "Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific" in 2018, both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhance and broaden the defence and maritime partnership.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including regular defence dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, port calls, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building, cadet training and exchanges, and defence industrial cooperation. They welcomed the elevation of defence cooperation, including through cooperation on the BrahMos Missile System, and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement. (ANI)

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