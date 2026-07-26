DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "World's confidence increasing towards India's defence equipment": PM Modi highlights BrahMos, Astra deal with Indonesia

"World's confidence increasing towards India's defence equipment": PM Modi highlights BrahMos, Astra deal with Indonesia

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that global confidence in India's defence equipment and technology is increasing, highlighting the recent agreement between India and Indonesia on the BrahMos and Astra missile systems as a reflection of the country's growing defence capabilities.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's defence capabilities are gaining global recognition and highlighted the Prime Minister's remarks during the latest episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Advertisement

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2081283284324020239

Advertisement

"India's defence capabilities are earning global recognition. In #MannKiBaat today, PM @narendramodi spoke about how from strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing to expanding exports and deepening strategic partnerships, India continues to scale new milestones," Jaiswal said.

He added that the recent agreement signed during PM Modi's visit to Indonesia for the BrahMos and Astra missile systems "reflects the growing global trust in Indian defence technology."

Advertisement

Addressing the 136th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said India is continuously achieving new milestones in defence production, defence exports and strategic cooperation with friendly nations.

"Friends, whether it is defence production, defence exports or political cooperation with friendly nations, Bharat is continuously scaling new heights. In the beginning of this month, I was in Indonesia, where a major agreement was signed for BrahMos and Astra missiles. The world's confidence is increasing towards Bharat's defence equipment and technology," PM Modi said.

During PM Modi's visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8, India and Indonesia on July 7 signed some significant agreements, including for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and ASTRA beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, as the two countries reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open, transparent, rules-based, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

A joint statement released after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the two leaders highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of the dynamic India-Indonesia ties and acknowledged the vast economic and developmental synergies between India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Indonesia Emas 2045'.

Recognising that India and Indonesia are maritime neighbours and strategic partners with robust defence cooperation, and recalling the adoption of the "Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific" in 2018, both leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to further enhance and broaden the defence and maritime partnership.

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen cooperation and enhance engagements in both traditional and emerging areas of defence cooperation, including regular defence dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies, port calls, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building, cadet training and exchanges, and defence industrial cooperation. They welcomed the elevation of defence cooperation, including through cooperation on the BrahMos Missile System, and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts