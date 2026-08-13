Tehran [Iran], August 13 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of repeated intelligence failures and warning against what he described as a bigger miscalculation over the strategic waterway.

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In a post on X, Araghchi accused the US of repeatedly making miscalculations due to intelligence failures, citing the war with Iran as an example.

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He warned that Washington could be making an even bigger mistake over the Strait of Hormuz and urged caution, saying that "fake intelligence" could be more dangerous than fake news.

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"The U.S. has long miscalculated due to intelligence failures. Case in point: The war on Iran. Now, an even bigger miscalculation on the Strait of Hormuz. Worse than fake news is fake intelligence. Be careful. Allah is Great, Greater than ANY power on Earth. In Allah we trust," the post read.

Araghchi's remarks after Trump claimed on Truth Social that the United States had "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz and would retain it.

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Trump described the US naval deployment in the region as a "WALL OF STEEL" and said Iran had no ability to counter it.

"The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," Trump said in his post.

Trump also claimed that Iran's military infrastructure had been severely degraded and ended part of his message with a reference to Allah.

"All they have is FAKE NEWS and 300% INFLATION, and getting worse! Iran is all talk and no action, the Bully of the Middle East No Longer. Praise be to Allah!" he added.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and is responsible for the passage of nearly 20 per cent of global energy trade.

Hours after Trump's post, Iran has rejected his claims, saying that the strategic waterway remains blocked and will not be reopened until Tehran's conditions are accepted.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, in a post on X, said Trump's claims and repeated statements by US officials that the Strait of Hormuz was no longer blocked did not change the situation.

"Claims and repeated posts by U.S. officials that the Strait of Hormuz is no longer blocked do not change the reality: the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked and will not be reopened until Iran's conditions are accepted," the PGSA post read. (ANI)

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