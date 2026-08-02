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Home / World / "Worst kind of mockery": Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PoJK calls elections "mockery", urges complete boycott amid protest violence

"Worst kind of mockery": Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PoJK calls elections "mockery", urges complete boycott amid protest violence

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Muzaffarabad [PoJK], August 2 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) PoJK has called for a complete boycott of the ongoing legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, alleging that the electoral process lacks transparency and was conducted amid violence against protesters.

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In a series of posts on X, PTI PoJK shared a video message by its Secretary General, Mir Atiq ur Rehman, addressing the current situation in the region, the deaths of unarmed Kashmiris during the unrest, and the party's decision to boycott the elections.

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Rehman described the elections in PoJK as "the worst kind of mockery," saying that "the theatrics in the state, which is the base camp for the freedom movement, must end."

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The PTI leader also criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in PoJK and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), alleging that both governments portray Kashmiris as "traitors" for political gains.

Rehman said that the party's decision to boycott the elections, taken by its central political committee and leadership, "truly represents Kashmiri thinking."

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Referring to the ongoing unrest, PTI PoJK stated that Rehman condemned the use of force against protesters, saying that "the use of force against unarmed and innocent citizens is never acceptable." He further alleged that "attempts are being made to suppress the voice of basic rights with bullets."

As cited by PTI PoJK, Rehman said that while families were carrying the funerals of young people killed in the violence, celebrations over the electoral process were continuing despite what he described as widespread public rejection of the polls, calling such actions "tantamount to rubbing salt into wounds."

The party further quoted Rehman as urging the authorities to engage in dialogue rather than resort to force. "The rulers must come to their senses; issues are not resolved through coercion, violence, and the use of force. The voice of the people must be heard," he said.

PTI PoJK also claimed that thousands of people were staging a sit-in at Dhe Chok in Rawalakot and alleged that Rangers had opened fire on peaceful demonstrators, resulting in "dozens" being killed and "hundreds" injured.

Calling on residents across PoJK, PTI PoJK appealed to people in Muzaffarabad Division, Jammu and the Valley to follow the example of Mirpur Division by completely boycotting what it described as a "rigged, fraudulent, opaque and unfair election." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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