"Would be very dangerous": Zelenskyy claims Russia planning to strike western Ukraine using Belarusian territory

Kyiv [Ukraine], October 18 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday warned that Russia is actively preparing to step up aerial strikes against western Ukraine, using Belarusian territory as a launching pad for both drone corridors and ballistic missiles.

Responding to questions from reporters, in a post on X, Zelenskyy stated that Russian forces are already utilising Belarus to set up relay stations that extend the range and intensity of their drone strikes.

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However, he emphasised that Moscow's strategy extends further, with Russian President Vladimir Putin seeking approval from Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to deploy heavier weaponry, including ballistic missile systems, directly on Belarusian soil.

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Addressing the threat of expanded strikes, Zelenskyy remarked, “Is there a threat of strikes and an increase in attacks on the western part of our country? Absolutely. Is Russia preparing for this? I think so.”

Zelenskyy detailed how Russian forces are currently leveraging Belarusian infrastructure to facilitate complex attack corridors aimed at Ukraine's western regions.

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“Because we know that they are placing relay stations on Belarusian territory to use this corridor for drones and intensify the attacks,” Zelenskyy explained. “But that’s not enough for them. They need Lukashenko’s support to deploy other types of weapons on Belarusian territory, including ballistic missiles.”

The Ukrainian leader stressed that placing advanced ballistic missiles across the border in Belarus would directly imperil towns and critical infrastructure in western Ukraine. He added that such a move would cross a significant threshold by directly drawing Minsk into the ongoing conflict.

“And, of course, deploying ballistic missiles in Belarus would pose a threat primarily to the western part of our country. I’m sure Putin has these intentions,” Zelenskyy warned. “But this would mean directly drawing Belarus into this war. Directly. And, in my view, it would be very dangerous. Certainly for Belarus as well. God willing, they won’t get drawn into this.”

Is there a threat of strikes and an increase in attacks on the western part of our country? Absolutely. Is Russia preparing for this? I think so. Because we know that they are placing relay stations on Belarusian territory to use this corridor for drones and intensify the attacks. But that’s not enough for them. They need Lukashenko’s support to deploy other types of weapons on Belarusian territory, including ballistic missiles. And, of course, deploying ballistic missiles in Belarus would pose a threat primarily to the western part of our country. I’m sure Putin has these intentions. But this would mean directly drawing Belarus into this war. Directly. And, in my view, it would be very dangerous. Certainly for Belarus as well. God willing, they won’t get drawn into this. From answers to journalists’ questions. (2/3) — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 17, 2026

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy declared an end to Kyiv's pause on strikes against Russian energy infrastructure, saying Ukraine will resume attacks on Russian oil refineries after accusing Moscow of violating the US-announced "energy ceasefire".

He also accused Washington of disrupting intelligence-sharing and Starlink satellite connectivity amid intensifying Russian assaults.

"The block (on attacking refineries) is out. We're done," Zelenskyy told the Financial Times in an interview on Thursday.

Zelenskyy's remarks signal a renewed focus on Russian energy infrastructure, which Kyiv has increasingly targeted as part of its campaign against Moscow's ability to finance the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian President said Kyiv had halted attacks on Russian energy facilities for three days at Washington's request, even as Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian infrastructure.

The latest development follows US President Donald Trump's October 11 announcement of an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, under which both sides were expected to stop targeting energy infrastructure.

However, the arrangement came under strain after Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching a large-scale overnight assault on Ukraine's energy and critical infrastructure, leaving at least 600,000 people without electricity. (ANI)

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