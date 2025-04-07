Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump shared that the peace talks are on with Russia and emphasised that the US would "like them to stop" as the war is resulting in the deaths of thousands of people.

Trump made the remarks during his flight on board Air Force One on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and if any peace deal is expected, US President Donald Trump said, "We are talking to Russia, we would like them to stop. I don't like them bombing on and on, and every week thousands of young people being killed."

His remarks come after earlier Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X that Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea. He gave a call for a ceasefire in his post on X and said, "A ceasefire at sea is not just about free navigation and the export of food products -- it is, above all, about overall security and bringing peace closer."

He further added, "If there is a ceasefire, it must be unconditional -- one that does not allow for the destruction of life. Ukraine has agreed to the United States' proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin is refusing. We are awaiting a response from the United States--none has come so far, and we also expect a response from all in Europe and around the world who truly want peace."

Today’s Russian attack included missiles launched from the waters of the Black Sea. Our partners know exactly which vessels were involved and from which part of the sea the launch occurred. This is one of the reasons why Russia is distorting diplomacy, why it is refusing to agree… pic.twitter.com/7btNab0G4W — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 6, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this sentiment, writing on X about the need for a ceasefire to take place as soon as possible.

"While Ukraine accepted President Trump's proposal for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days nearly a month ago, while we are working with all our partners on ways to secure peace, Russia continues the war with renewed intensity, showing no regard for civilians."

"These Russian strikes must end. There must be a ceasefire as soon as possible. And strong actions if Russia continues to seek to buy time and refuse peace."

En ce jour de deuil national en Ukraine, j'ai une pensée pour les enfants et toutes les victimes civiles des frappes meurtrières menées par la Russie, comme à Kryvyï Rih le 4 avril. Cette nuit encore, de nombreuses frappes russes ont visé des quartiers résidentiels de Kyiv… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 6, 2025

These developments follow after CNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on April 4 that he had met with an envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin and sent him back to Moscow with a message "the clock is ticking on when there needs to be a breakthrough in the peace talks to end the Ukraine war." (ANI)

