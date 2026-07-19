Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): The head of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi has issued a fresh warning to the United States, saying American troops would "not waste a single second fleeing" if they fully understood the implications of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's recent remarks about "unforgettable lessons".

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In a post on X on Saturday (local time) , Azizi referred to Khamenei's warning to the US amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

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"If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by 'unforgettable lessons', they wouldn't waste a single second fleeing," Azizi wrote.

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His remarks come after Khamenei, in his message addressed to the Iranian nation, launched a scathing attack on the US, calling it the "Great Satan" and declaring that the signature of US President Donald Trump on the 14-point memorandum of understanding was "utterly worthless".

He warned that Iran and its "Resistance Front" have "unforgettable lessons" in store if Washington continues its military strikes on the Islamic Republic.

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Khamenei accused the United States of repeatedly violating agreements with Iran, saying the breaches had once again exposed Washington's "dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature."

"The repeated breaches of the agreement by the Great Satan [the US] regarding the MOU signed by the Presidents of Iran and the US have once again laid bare a fundamental truth: the signature of the US President is utterly worthless and devoid of credibility. Coercion, totalitarianism, and brutality are inseparable components of the US creed and doctrine," Khamenei said.

The Iranian leader further alleged that the US had revealed its "true, unmasked face" through its actions, describing them as another example of "criminality and broken promises".

Referring to the ongoing tensions with Washington, Khamenei warned that any further escalation by the United States would come at a high cost.

"Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict, thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it," he said.

Khamenei's remarks come as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and maritime security over the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

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