Munich [Germany], July 28 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has strongly condemned the detention, denial of entry, and subsequent deportation of prominent Uyghur activist and former WUC President Dolkun Isa by Moroccan authorities, describing the incident as another example of transnational repression targeting Uyghur human rights defenders.

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According to a press release issued by the WUC, Dolkun Isa travelled to Casablanca, Morocco, on July 20, 2026, to attend the International Religious Freedom Summit, a regional conference focused on freedom of religion or belief.

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However, upon his arrival, Moroccan immigration authorities reportedly stopped him at the airport, subjected him to secondary screening, and detained him overnight for approximately 15 hours without providing a clear explanation.

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As stated by the WUC, Isa was subsequently deported to Germany and prevented from participating in the conference.

The WUC further stated that Moroccan authorities handed Isa a written notification issued by the Ministry of Interior and the General Directorate of National Security informing him that a decision had been taken prohibiting his entry into Moroccan territory.

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According to the WUC, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued against Isa in 1997 following allegations submitted by the Chinese government.

After years of legal advocacy by lawyers and international organisations, particularly Fair Trials, the Red Notice was deleted in 2018. However, the organisation said the consequences of the notice have continued to affect Isa's international travel and human rights advocacy.

The WUC noted that over the years Isa has faced visa cancellations, entry denials, questioning, and detention in several countries, including South Korea, India, and Turkiye. It also stated that he had previously been prevented from entering United Nations premises in New York and Geneva while attending accredited meetings.

According to the WUC, Isa's case reflects what it described as a broader pattern in which authoritarian governments misuse international policing and security mechanisms to target political dissidents and human rights defenders beyond their borders.

"I believed I would be able to travel to Morocco to attend a religious freedom conference without difficulty, but once again I was proved wrong," Isa said, as quoted in the WUC press release.

"The timing of this incident is especially alarming, coming only weeks after Article 63 of the new Ethnic Unity Law entered into force," he added.

The WUC expressed particular concern over the timing of the incident, pointing to Article 63 of China's new Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into effect on July 1, 2026.

According to the WUC, Article 63 provides that organisations and individuals outside China who engage in activities directed against China that allegedly "undermine ethnic unity and progress or create ethnic division" may be held legally liable under Chinese law. The organisation argued that the provision's broad and extraterritorial language could provide Beijing with a legal basis to target Uyghur activists, journalists, human rights defenders, and organisations operating outside China.

The WUC clarified that there is currently no public evidence indicating that Moroccan authorities acted directly under Article 63. However, it said Isa's detention and deportation underscore the urgent need for governments worldwide to reject what it described as China's attempts to extend politically motivated repression beyond its borders.

In its statement, the WUC called on the Moroccan government to provide a clear explanation for Isa's detention and deportation, disclose whether the decision was influenced by information or pressure from China, and remove any outdated or politically motivated records concerning him.

The organisation also urged Germany, the European Union, the United Nations, and international human rights organisations to raise the matter with Moroccan authorities and seek stronger protections for Uyghur activists facing what it described as transnational repression. (ANI)

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