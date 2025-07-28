WUC marks 11 years since Yarkand massacre, demands justice, international probe into Uyghur killings

Munich [Germany] July 28 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) solemnly honours the victims of one of the most lethal crackdowns in East Turkistan since the 2009 Urumqi unrest on the 11th anniversary of the Yarkand massacre.

WUC highlighted the massacre and stated that, on July 28, 2014, Chinese security forces violently suppressed a peaceful demonstration in Yarkand County, leading to the mass killing of innocent Uyghur civilians. To this day, the true extent of the tragedy remains hidden due to a complete information blackout.

The massacre began, coinciding with the first day of Eid al-Fitr, when police killed a Uyghur family of five during a search of their home. In response, residents fled to the nearby Elishku Township and organised protests against state violence and Ramadan restrictions.

Instead of addressing their concerns, the Chinese government resorted to overwhelming lethal force, as reported by WUC.

While Beijing claims that 96 people, including 59 Uyghurs, perished during what it termed a "premeditated terrorist attack," Uyghur sources indicate that the actual number of casualties may be as high as 3,000, with many killed or missing.

In the aftermath, authorities severed internet and mobile communication in the area, leaving families desperate for information and extinguishing any chance for an independent investigation.

"Each year, we remember the victims of Chinese state violence, yet the Yarkand massacre stands out as the most deadly event in recent history," stated WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun. "For 11 years, families have been denied answers, justice, and dignity. The international community cannot turn a blind eye to ongoing atrocity crimes and the continuing Uyghur genocide," as noted in the WUC release.

The Chinese government has consistently exploited counter-terrorism rhetoric to justify extensive repression of the Uyghur populace. Its 2016 Counter-Terrorism Law, criticised by UN experts for its vague and broad definitions, has served as a legal basis for systematic mass surveillance, arbitrary detention, and cultural suppression.

Presently in East Turkistan, religious practices are criminalised, independent journalism is suppressed, and daily life is dominated by fear and surveillance. The events in Yarkand were not an isolated occurrence; they foreshadowed the genocidal policies that would later be implemented on a large scale, according to the WUC release.

The World Uyghur Congress strongly urges the Chinese government to reveal the names, locations, and fates of those who were killed or went missing in Yarkand. We demand independent, international inquiries into the massacre, along with broader accountability for the offences committed in East Turkistan. (ANI)

