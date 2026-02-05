WUC marks 29th Anniversary of Ghulja massacre, recalls crackdown on Uyghur protesters

Munich [Germany] February 5 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) on Wednesday commemorated the 29th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, recalling what it described as a violent crackdown by Chinese security forces on peaceful Uyghur protesters in East Turkistan, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

As noted by the WUC, on February 5, 1997, thousands of Uyghurs gathered in Ghulja (Ili prefecture) to protest what they termed as Chinese aggression and the prohibition of the Uyghur Meshrep, a traditional form of community gathering central to Uyghur cultural life. The protests were met with force by Chinese authorities, resulting in at least 100 deaths, numerous injuries, and the arrest of nearly 4,000 demonstrators, with around 200 reportedly facing the death penalty, the release said.

Calling the incident one of the most severe episodes of repression, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun stated, "This was one of the most violent crackdowns by the Chinese authorities against Uyghurs. The Uyghur identity was seen as a threat by the Chinese authorities, and still is today."

The WUC noted that the Ghulja protests marked a rare moment when Uyghurs publicly resisted what it described as decades of oppression. According to the organisation, many individuals arrested during the demonstrations remain imprisoned, while policies enacted in the region continue to threaten Uyghur lives through enforced disappearances, detention, forced labour, and incarceration.

Referring to developments since 2017, the WUC said China's "Strike Hard Campaign" against what it calls terrorism and extremism has led to large-scale human rights violations that the organisation characterises as crimes against humanity and genocide.

The press release also highlighted the cultural significance of Meshrep, describing it as a community tradition involving food, music, storytelling and informal mediation. While Meshrep was added to UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding in 2010, the WUC said the practice has since been criminalised. According to the organisation, it has been replaced by staged performances used for tourism and propaganda.

Additionally, the WUC accused Chinese authorities of intensifying restrictions on Uyghur cultural expression by banning Uyghur-language music, including traditional folk ballads, and criminalising their performance and possession. The release said that since 2017, Uyghur writers, scholars, poets, artists and religious figures have been arrested or silenced in what it described as an attempt to erase Uyghur cultural identity.

The WUC called on the international community to draw lessons from the Ghulja Massacre and take decisive action to ensure justice and accountability. "Urgent support for justice and accountability efforts is needed to counter the ongoing atrocities committed by the Chinese government with impunity," the organisation said.

To mark the anniversary, the WUC said members of the Uyghur diaspora will hold rallies worldwide outside Chinese embassies and consulates. A protest is also scheduled in front of the Chinese Embassy in Munich to draw attention to the massacre and ongoing human rights concerns. (ANI)

