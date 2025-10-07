WUC mounts global offensive to hold China accountable for Uyghur genocide

Washington, DC [US], October 7 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its monthly brief, reinforcing its international campaign to raise awareness about China's ongoing repression of Uyghurs and to bolster global support for accountability and justice.

During the week of September 2, a WUC delegation undertook a week-long advocacy tour in Germany, where it met with Turkish NGOs and community leaders. The meetings aimed to strengthen cooperation and develop joint initiatives to amplify Uyghur advocacy and expand solidarity networks within Europe.

In Italy, the WUC's Vice President, who also serves as President of the Uyghur Centre for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM), participated in the 1st European Conference of Ventotene for Freedom and Democracy.

During her meeting with Italian Senator Giulio Terzi, she highlighted the plight of Uyghurs under Chinese repression and urged European lawmakers to take firmer action in defence of human rights.

Meanwhile, in Turkiye, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun led his first official advocacy mission since assuming office. The visit included engagements with Uyghur leaders, academics, and youth groups.

The WUC delegation also met with U.S. diplomats and members of Turkiye's Zafer Partisi and Yeniden Refah Partisi, followed by participation in a cultural and educational event organised by the Uyghur Academy.

Later in the month, WUC representatives attended the 60th Session of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC60) in Geneva, holding bilateral meetings with diplomats from Taiwan and Liechtenstein to ensure the Uyghur issue remained on the UN agenda.

The delegation also met with the Catalan President to enhance international collaboration on human rights advocacy.

On August 30, the Japan Uyghur Association (JUA) and the Japan Uyghur Parliamentary Association organised a training session on the Uyghur issue in Gifu Prefecture.

The event was attended by nearly 100 participants, including lawmakers and city mayors. Several pledged concrete support, such as placing Uyghur genocide awareness materials in local school libraries.

The same day, JUA held a street demonstration and panel exhibition in Tajimi City, which was covered by Gifu Shimbun.

WUC also filed a civil complaint in France against Huawei, Hikvision, and Dahua, accusing them of complicity in crimes against humanity.

WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin and Executive Committee Chair Rushan Abbas continued to draw global attention to Beijing's transnational repression through international media and advocacy platforms. (ANI)

