WUC raises concerns over Nobel Peace Prize Award to Navi Pillay, cites disclosure of Uyghur activists’ information to China

Munich [Germany], October 13 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has raised serious concerns over the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, citing alleged failures to protect Uyghur and other Chinese human rights defenders during her tenure as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

According to a press release issued by the WUC, the organisation’s concerns stem from the alleged disclosure of the names of Uyghur and other Chinese human rights defenders, along with information about their participation in the UN Human Rights Council, to the Chinese government without their consent.

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The WUC stated that the disclosure took place through the NGO liaison office under Pillay’s leadership, despite the potential risks to the individuals concerned and their families.

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Among those reportedly affected was Dolkun Isa, former president of the WUC, who faced significant obstacles in obtaining accreditation and accessing the UN Human Rights Council between 2012 and 2013. Isa described the disclosure as “a profound betrayal of trust by an institution that should have protected us,” according to the press release.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun acknowledged Pillay’s contributions to human rights but questioned her record in protecting human rights defenders.

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“Whilst we acknowledge the important work that Navi Pillay has done, she has failed to effectively protect human rights defenders,” Alawdun said, as quoted in the press release. He added that the disclosure of such information by an office she led represented a serious breach of trust.

The WUC further highlighted concerns over what it described as the continuing threat of transnational repression faced by Uyghurs, Tibetans, Hong Kongers, other Chinese dissidents and members of diaspora communities.

According to the organisation, the Chinese government employs various tactics to intimidate, threaten and silence activists and human rights defenders worldwide. It warned that the disclosure of information in violation of UN safeguards could expose vulnerable individuals and their families to surveillance, harassment and persecution.

The press release also noted that, in some cases, Uyghurs have faced the detention of close relatives and a complete loss of contact with them, citing Isa’s case and those of thousands of others.

While acknowledging Pillay’s contributions in other areas of human rights and international law, the WUC maintained that these achievements should not preclude scrutiny of her record concerning China, particularly her role in protecting Uyghur human rights defenders and her response to serious human rights violations against Uyghurs.

The organisation’s statement comes amid continuing concerns raised by Uyghur advocacy groups over the protection of human rights defenders and the risks faced by activists and their families beyond their home countries. (ANI)

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