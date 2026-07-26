Munich [Germany] July 26 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in its latest weekly brief, highlighted a series of developments concerning the rights of Uyghurs, including a submission to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), opposition to China's newly enforced Ethnic Unity Law, the deportation of a Uyghur asylum seeker from Germany to China, and new academic research on investigating state repression in authoritarian regimes.

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According to the WUC weekly brief, on July 20, 2026, the WUC and the Uyghur Center for Democracy and Human Rights (UZDM) jointly submitted a report to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child ahead of China's upcoming review by the Committee. The report is intended to inform the Committee's pre-sessional working group, scheduled to meet from September 29 to October 2, 2026.

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As cited in the WUC weekly brief, the report examines the situation of Uyghur children through the framework of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. It alleges that Chinese authorities are systematically separating Uyghur children from their families, placing them in state-run boarding schools and significantly restricting family contact, resulting in the erosion of Uyghur language, culture and identity.

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The report further alleges that the detention of parents and relatives, restrictions on Islamic baby names deemed "extreme," and the criminalisation of religious practices for individuals under the age of 18 have contributed to the suppression of Uyghur identity. According to the WUC, welfare institutions and boarding schools are being used as instruments to accelerate the assimilation of Uyghur children into loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its ideology.

The weekly brief also noted that on July 21, the WUC issued a joint statement, endorsed by more than 50 Uyghur organisations, condemning China's Law on the Promotion of Ethnic Unity and Progress, which came into force on July 1, 2026.

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According to the statement cited by the WUC, the legislation serves as a framework for forced assimilation by equating the concept of the Chinese nation with the Chinese Communist Party. The organisations argued that under the law, Uyghur, Tibetan, Mongolian and other non-Han ethnic identities are permitted to exist only to the extent that they are absorbed into a single Party-defined national identity.

The WUC further highlighted concerns over Article 63 of the legislation, which it says establishes extraterritorial jurisdiction and formalises a policy of transnational repression targeting Uyghurs, Tibetans, Mongolians and Chinese dissidents living abroad. The joint statement urged the international community to take meaningful action towards repealing the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law.

The weekly brief also addressed the recent deportation of Uyghur asylum seeker Arafat Adil from Germany to China. According to the WUC, Adil, who had sought asylum in Germany, was deported from Frankfurt to Beijing despite appeals from the organisation urging German authorities to instead send him to Turkiye, where his mother resides.

As cited by the WUC, Adil arrived in Beijing on July 22, where he was reportedly taken into custody and interrogated by Chinese authorities. He was later able to travel to Istanbul on July 23.

The World Uyghur Congress and the Society for Threatened Peoples strongly condemned the deportation, stating that returning a Uyghur to China exposed him to a serious risk of persecution despite widespread international awareness of what the organisations describe as the ongoing genocide against the Uyghur people.

The weekly brief also highlighted newly published academic research by Dr. Adrian Zenz introducing Investigative Policy Analysis (IPA), a research methodology designed to uncover concealed government policies in highly restricted authoritarian environments.

According to the WUC, the peer-reviewed study outlines how researchers can reconstruct hidden state policies by analysing publicly available government documents, procurement records, regulations and other official bureaucratic evidence, particularly in situations where direct access to affected regions is not possible.

The methodology, the WUC noted, builds upon research approaches previously used to document allegations of mass internment, forced labour, family separation and birth prevention policies targeting Uyghurs in China. The organisation said the framework provides researchers with a new tool for investigating alleged human rights abuses in closed and authoritarian societies. (ANI)

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