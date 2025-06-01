DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / WUC urges global action to halt Uyghur deportations, exposes China's abuses at UN Rights Council

WUC urges global action to halt Uyghur deportations, exposes China's abuses at UN Rights Council

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued an urgent international appeal to halt the deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, warning of grave consequences if the move proceeds, according to a WUC release.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], June 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued an urgent international appeal to halt the deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, warning of grave consequences if the move proceeds, according to a WUC release.

Advertisement

The deportation is scheduled for February 27.

In its statement, the WUC warned that returning these refugees would likely subject them to torture, enforced disappearances, or even execution upon arrival in China. The group has already endured more than a decade of unlawful detention.

Advertisement

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun called on Thai authorities to stop the deportation and urged the international community to take immediate, coordinated action to ensure the safety and release of the refugees, the release stated.

Alongside this urgent call, the WUC has stepped up its global advocacy efforts to spotlight the Chinese government's systematic repression of the Uyghur people. During the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the WUC organised a powerful exhibition exposing China's extensive abuses in East Turkistan. According to the WUC release, the exhibition focused on themes such as transnational repression, forced deportations, systemic forced labour, imprisonment of Uyghur intellectuals, and forced abortions.

Advertisement

During the session, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun addressed the council, denouncing Beijing's persistent violation of Uyghurs' religious freedoms and calling for meaningful international accountability. "The international community must act with urgency and unity," Alawdun stated, according to the WUC.

The WUC underscored the critical importance of sustained global pressure to address ongoing human rights abuses targeting the Uyghur population. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to justice and called on democratic governments, institutions, and civil society to amplify efforts in defence of Uyghur rights and freedom. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts