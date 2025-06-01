Geneva [Switzerland], June 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued an urgent international appeal to halt the deportation of 48 Uyghur refugees from Thailand to China, warning of grave consequences if the move proceeds, according to a WUC release.

The deportation is scheduled for February 27.

In its statement, the WUC warned that returning these refugees would likely subject them to torture, enforced disappearances, or even execution upon arrival in China. The group has already endured more than a decade of unlawful detention.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun called on Thai authorities to stop the deportation and urged the international community to take immediate, coordinated action to ensure the safety and release of the refugees, the release stated.

Alongside this urgent call, the WUC has stepped up its global advocacy efforts to spotlight the Chinese government's systematic repression of the Uyghur people. During the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, the WUC organised a powerful exhibition exposing China's extensive abuses in East Turkistan. According to the WUC release, the exhibition focused on themes such as transnational repression, forced deportations, systemic forced labour, imprisonment of Uyghur intellectuals, and forced abortions.

During the session, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun addressed the council, denouncing Beijing's persistent violation of Uyghurs' religious freedoms and calling for meaningful international accountability. "The international community must act with urgency and unity," Alawdun stated, according to the WUC.

The WUC underscored the critical importance of sustained global pressure to address ongoing human rights abuses targeting the Uyghur population. The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to justice and called on democratic governments, institutions, and civil society to amplify efforts in defence of Uyghur rights and freedom. (ANI)

