WUC weekly brief highlights Uyghur political representation, forced labour concerns and international advocacy

Munich [Germany] November 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in its latest weekly brief, has highlighted four significant developments concerning Uyghur representation in democratic politics, international advocacy against forced labour, and growing efforts to hold China accountable for alleged human rights abuses in East Turkistan.

The weekly brief highlights the entry of former WUC Vice President Zumretay Arkin into Canadian electoral politics, calls for Germany to raise Uyghur human rights concerns during its presidential visit to China, a new policy brief on Canada's response to forced labour, and the United States' decision to restrict imports from three Chinese companies over alleged links to Uyghur forced labour.

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One of the key developments highlighted in the brief is the announcement of Zumretay Arkin as a candidate for the upcoming Canadian federal by-election. On October 25, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet announced Arkin's candidacy in Montreal's Laurier–Sainte-Marie riding.

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Born in Urumchi, Arkin moved to Canada at the age of ten and grew up in Montreal before becoming actively involved with the World Uyghur Congress. She is set to become the first Uyghur woman to seek federal office in Canada. During her candidacy speech, she emphasised the importance of protecting Quebec's cultural and linguistic identity.

Welcoming her political journey, the WUC described her candidacy as an important milestone for Uyghur representation and a reflection of the growing participation of Uyghurs in democratic institutions worldwide.

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The weekly brief also draws attention to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's visit to China from October 27 to 31, his first visit to the country in eight years. During the visit, Steinmeier was expected to travel to several Chinese cities before concluding his trip in Beijing, where he was scheduled to meet Chinese leaders.

The visit coincided with a plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee. Ahead of the diplomatic engagement, the WUC urged the German President to raise concerns over the ongoing Uyghur genocide, mass incarceration and the use of forced labour in East Turkistan during his discussions with Chinese officials.

Another major development covered in the WUC brief concerns Canada's proposed legislative response to forced labour. On October 29, Anti-Slavery International and the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project published a policy brief titled "Strengthening Canada's Response to Forced Labour: Comparative Insights and Uyghur Forced Labour in the Electric Vehicle Supply Chain."

The report draws on international best practices and offers recommendations for strengthening Canada's proposed Bill C-35, which seeks to prohibit the importation of goods produced through forced labour. It particularly highlights the risks of state-imposed Uyghur forced labour within global supply chains, including the electric vehicle industry.

The organisations have called for stronger import restrictions, mandatory human rights due diligence legislation, effective enforcement mechanisms, transparent procedures and greater corporate accountability. The brief also stresses the need for confidential reporting channels, meaningful stakeholder engagement and remedies for affected workers.

In another significant development, the WUC weekly brief reports that the United States has banned imports from three Chinese companies over their alleged links to Uyghur forced labour. On October 28, the US government added BGI Genomics Co Ltd, MGI Tech Co Ltd and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The department stated that BGI Technology and BGI Genomics conduct genetic testing in the region to select individuals for forced labour, while MGI Tech provides equipment and related support to the Chinese government for conducting such testing.

The four developments highlighted in the World Uyghur Congress weekly brief reflect continuing international efforts to address Uyghur human rights concerns through democratic representation, diplomatic engagement, legislative action and trade restrictions. They also underline the growing focus on preventing products linked to alleged forced labour in East Turkistan from entering international markets. (ANI)

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