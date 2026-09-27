WUC Weekly Brief highlights Uyghur rights concerns, UN advocacy and forced Labour

Munich [Germany], September 27 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), in its Weekly Brief, highlighted a series of developments concerning Uyghur rights, international advocacy, forced labour and transnational repression. The brief focused on recent activities at the United Nations, in Washington and at international civil society forums.

According to the WUC Weekly Brief, the organisation urged US President Donald Trump to raise concerns over the treatment of Uyghurs during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. The WUC said the issue of Uyghur rights should remain part of discussions on US-China relations and called for greater international accountability.

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The WUC Weekly Brief also reported that 37 members of the US Congress had urged President Trump to raise concerns regarding China’s Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress. The brief said lawmakers had highlighted potential implications for Uyghurs, Tibetans and other communities, as well as concerns about dissidents targeted beyond China’s borders.

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The WUC Weekly Brief further highlighted the participation of a Uyghur delegation in the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council on September 22. According to the organisation, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun, UZDM President Dolkun Isa and WUC Information Center Director Iptihar Abdurashid raised concerns about the situation of Uyghurs, the risks faced by refugees and the need for international accountability. The brief also noted that several European countries and the European Union raised human rights concerns relating to China during the Council’s general debate.

Another focus of the WUC Weekly Brief was Uyghur forced labour. WUC and UZDM organised a RightsCon session examining due-diligence mechanisms and the identification of forced labour risks in global supply chains. Discussions included trade data, supply-chain mapping and corporate responsibilities.

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The WUC Weekly Brief also drew attention to a September 23 statement by more than 130 UN human rights experts calling for stronger action against transnational repression. The experts called for measures addressing harassment, arbitrary detention, travel restrictions, digital surveillance and misuse of international mechanisms.

Overall, the WUC Weekly Brief presented these developments as part of broader international efforts concerning Uyghur rights, accountability and protection of human rights defenders. (ANI)

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