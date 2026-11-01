WUC welcomes US import ban on three Chinese companies over alleged Uyghur forced labour links

Munich [Germany], November 1 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has welcomed the United States government's decision to ban imports from three Chinese companies over their alleged involvement in facilitating Uyghur forced labour in East Turkistan, calling the move an important step towards holding businesses accountable for their role in human rights abuses.

According to a press release issued by the WUC, the US government announced the import restrictions on October 28, adding BGI Genomics Co Ltd, MGI Tech Co Ltd and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd, also known as the BGI Group, to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) Entity List. The decision was announced by the US Department of Homeland Security.

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The WUC stated that the action comes only a few months after the United States added 43 Chinese companies to the UFLPA Entity List on July 31, marking the largest single expansion of the list since its publication.

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Citing the companies' alleged involvement in genetic testing activities in East Turkistan, the WUC said BGI Group and BGI Genomics have supported the Chinese government's efforts to facilitate the recruitment, targeting and transportation of Uyghurs for forced labour. Meanwhile, MGI Tech Co Ltd has allegedly provided the Chinese government with equipment and technical support to conduct genetic testing in the region.

Welcoming the decision, WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun described it as a positive step towards corporate accountability.

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"This is a very positive step by the United States," Alawdun said, adding that companies allegedly complicit in the Uyghur genocide must not be allowed to operate without consequences. He stressed the need for effective measures to hold such companies accountable and prevent their products from freely circulating in international markets.

The WUC said the import ban was an important first step but warned that thousands of other companies and private entities continue to profit from the suffering of Uyghur people through global production chains. It specifically identified industries such as solar panels, electric vehicles, batteries, textiles and rare earth materials as sectors requiring greater scrutiny.

The organisation also called on the European Union to follow the example set by Washington and introduce similarly decisive measures against companies linked to Uyghur forced labour.

The WUC expressed concern over what it described as the European Parliament's silence on the issue following a three-day visit to China by a delegation from its Committee on International Trade, which concluded on October 29. According to the press release, the delegation's statement on the visit made no mention of Uyghur forced labour, despite the issue's significance in China's commercial and industrial supply chains.

The WUC urged the European Parliament to adopt a stronger position and ensure that the exploitation of Uyghurs is not overlooked in its engagement with Beijing.

In its concluding demands, the organisation called on the United States to continue expanding the UFLPA Entity List and ensure effective enforcement of import restrictions. It also urged other countries, particularly the European Union, to introduce import bans and sanctions against companies involved in Uyghur forced labour.

WUC called on international businesses to withdraw from East Turkistan while state-enforced forced labour practices remain in place, warning that continued operations could make companies complicit in forced labour within their supply chains. (ANI)

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