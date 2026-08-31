Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin vow to strengthen strategic bilateral ties at SCO Summit in Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised the deepening strategic relations between Moscow and Beijing as they met Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek.

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According to Reuters, highlighting the strength of their alliance amid global geopolitical shifts, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasised the foundational principles underpinning the bilateral relationship.

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"Today, amid a complex geopolitical environment, the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China serve as a role model of a relation between two countries. They are founded on strong traditions of friendship, respect for sovereignty, equality and mutual benefit," President Putin said.

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In turn, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to advancing close ties with Moscow, pointing to a shared future of strengthened cooperation.

"I believe, under our strategic guidance and joint efforts, foundation of China-Russia relations will be more solid, our pace will be synchronised and prospects will be brighter," Reuters cited President Xi as saying.

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Earlier, in a post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two leaders held a bilateral meeting."On August 31, President of Russia Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting in Bishkek," the Ministry said.

President Putin said at the meeting that his country is ready to work with China to make the bilateral visa-free regime permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful, according to Russian News Agency TASS.

"We are ready to work together to make the visa-free regime permanent if the Chinese side considers this possible and useful," Putin said, the report stated.

President Putin noted that visa-free travel had helped increase tourist flows between the countries by 43% in the first half of the year.

President Putin also held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit in Bishkek.

During the meeting, Putin lauded PM Modi's "personal attention" and leadership in strengthening India-Russia ties. As the two nations approach the 80th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Putin credited their strong personal rapport for further deepening the "special and privileged strategic partnership" between the two countries.

On the other hand, PM Modi delivered a powerful message of peace, asserting that the world must transition from an era of "endless wars" to the "end of war."

"We must move away from endless war towards an end to the war," Prime Minister Modi told the Russian President.

The high-level meeting reaffirmed the enduring strength of the India-Russia strategic partnership, with both leaders discussing bilateral cooperation and pressing global developments.

Notably, later this year, President Putin is scheduled to travel to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit in September. (ANI)

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