DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Xi Jinping hails China's commitment to peace as Putin, Kim Jong-un attend V-Day parade

Xi Jinping hails China's commitment to peace as Putin, Kim Jong-un attend V-Day parade

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Beijing [China], September 3 (ANI): China on Wednesday held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

Advertisement

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country as "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development.

"China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said.

Advertisement

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi Jinping said.

Advertisement

Xi demanded that the military provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

He urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to build itself into world-class forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Chinese President then called on nations across the world to eliminate the cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.

"Common security can only be safeguarded when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and mutually support one another," he said.

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts