Xi Jinping to chart course for high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation: Global Times

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping is headed to New Delhi to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit and hold a key bilateral with PM Narendra Modi. Ahead of the big visit, Chinese state run Global Times has hailed the potential of the BRICS bloc especially in turbulent times.

In an editorial the Global Times writes, "The key lies in its commitment to openness and inclusiveness, its goal of win-win cooperation and its pursuit of fairness and justice. The more turbulent and transformative the world becomes, the more the unique value of BRICS cooperation comes into focus. As greater BRICS cooperation enters a stage of improving quality and efficiency, there is growing confidence that BRICS cooperation has enormous potential and that the future of BRICS countries is bright."

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According to Global times, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13 at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi. President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms, and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China's important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation.

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The Global Times says, "Since 2013, President Xi has put forward a series of important proposals and initiatives, including the "BRICS Plus" cooperation model, driving the rapid development of BRICS cooperation and enabling it to deliver greater results, while playing a pivotal role at every critical juncture in the mechanism's development."

"From advocating the BRICS Spirit of "openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation" to proposing the concept of the "BRICS Plus" cooperation model; from championing the establishment of the New Development Bank in Shanghai to supporting the historic expansion of BRICS and proposing to build a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges, China has actively worked to strengthen and expand BRICS cooperation, continuously improved the mechanism in line with changing times and steadily enhanced its global influence, earning broad recognition from all sides," the editorial adds.

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In 2027, China will assume the rotating presidency of BRICS. In its editorial Global Times says that China will continue to strengthen the foundation for unity through genuine multilateralism, promote greater alignment of development strategies through cooperation platforms, and build momentum for common development through the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative. It will also seek to deliver more landmark outcomes in areas including the digital economy, green development, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

The editorial argues, "A 'Greater BRICS' that is more united, efficient, pragmatic and committed to shouldering its responsibilities will surely open up new space for the common development of the Global South and inject greater certainty and positive energy into a world beset by turbulence and change."

India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)

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