Jerusalem [Israel], November 1 (ANI): Israel's Democratic Party chairman Yair Golan has warned of an increasing possibility of another confrontation with Iran, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to ensure Israel's security and calling for the establishment of an alternative government as soon as possible.

In a post shared on X, Golan said Israel had reached a situation of recurring rounds of confrontation with Iran and described it as evidence of what he called Netanyahu's failure.

Advertisement

"Good week. The chance of another confrontation with Iran is increasing. We've reached a state of recurring rounds against Iran. This is how great Netanyahu's failure is," Golan wrote.

Advertisement

He questioned Netanyahu's ability to manage a possible campaign against Iran, alleging that the Israeli Prime Minister lacked public trust, moral legitimacy and the basic capability required to lead such an operation.

"I warn: Netanyahu lacks the necessary public trust to manage such a campaign. Nor does he have moral legitimacy or even basic capability," he said.

Advertisement

Golan also referred to opposition leaders Gadi Eizenkot, Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, saying they had the necessary experience and understanding of Israel's security establishment.

"Gadi Eizenkot, Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid, and I know the security system very well. We have experience, ability, and deep familiarity with the system. We are committed to working together for Israel's security," he added.

Targeting Netanyahu and key members of his government, Golan said the continued presence of Defence Minister Israel Katz and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir in key positions posed a danger to the country.

"Meanwhile, Netanyahu, Israel Katz, and Ben Gvir continue to hold the key positions. This is a danger to Israel. It must end," he said.

He further alleged that Israel's security was being used for Netanyahu's political survival and stressed the need for an alternative government.

"Israel's security must not be allowed to become a tool in Netanyahu's political survival struggle. Therefore, establishing an alternative government as soon as possible is critical; Israel's security and its citizens are on the line," Golan wrote.

שבוע טוב. הסיכוי למערכה נוספת מול איראן גובר. הגענו למצב של סבבים חוזרים מול איראן. זה כמה גדול הכישלון של נתניהו. אני מתריע: לנתניהו אין את האמון הציבורי הנדרש לניהול מערכה כזו. גם לא לגיטימציה מוסרית או אפילו יכולת בסיסית. גדי איזנקוט, אביגדור ליברמן, נפתלי בנט, יאיר לפיד ואני מכירים היטב את מערכת הביטחון. יש לנו ניסיון, יכולת והיכרות עמוקה עם המערכת. אנחנו מחויבים לפעול יחד למען ביטחון ישראל. בינתיים, נתניהו, ישראל כץ ובן גביר ממשיכים להחזיק בעמדות המפתח. זו סכנה לישראל. זה חייב להיגמר. אסור לתת לביטחון ישראל להפוך לכלי במאבק ההישרדות הפוליטי של נתניהו. לכן הקמה של ממשלה חלופית כמה שיותר מהר היא קריטית, ביטחון ישראל ואזרחיה מונח על הכף. — Yair Golan - יאיר גולן (@YairGolan1) November 1, 2026

Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), heads the Democrats Party, which is part of the opposition bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu's government.

His remarks come amid post-election political discussions in Israel, with opposition leaders exploring possibilities of forming an alternative coalition. Golan has also advocated cooperation with Arab political parties to facilitate the formation of a new government.

The Democratic Party has positioned itself as one of the key opposition forces challenging Netanyahu's leadership and has called for changes in the country's political and security approach.

Meanwhile, Golan's remarks also come amid ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the United States and Iran over a possible framework for negotiations, with Tehran linking the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the fulfilment of its conditions by Washington.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that talks with Qatari mediators are underway on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States implements Tehran's conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi said the proposed implementation period had been reduced from five days to two days following discussions with the Qatari side.

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," he said.

Outlining Tehran's demands, Araghchi said these included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, reducing US military forces in the region, restoring oil waivers and releasing frozen Iranian funds, including those held in Qatar.

He also said Iran was seeking recognition of shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz discussed with Oman, along with the closure of other routes.

"Reopening the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with our conditions paves the way for the resumption of negotiations with Washington regarding outstanding issues," Araghchi added.

Earlier, Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei had said that Tehran would not engage in talks and the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Iran's conditions were fulfilled. He maintained that the demands differed from the framework of the Islamabad negotiations.

In a post on X, Rezaei warned that Iran would deliver "devastating blows" to any aggressor using "new weaponry" if the country was attacked, while maintaining that diplomacy remained possible if Tehran's conditions were met.

The diplomatic exchanges follow a communication from US Vice President JD Vance to Rezaei through Qatari mediators. Rezaei had described Washington's changed tone in the communication as a positive indication for Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that Iran wants to negotiate, stating, "There are talks, they want to talk, they keep talking."

Trump has also warned that the United States could target Iran's remaining nuclear sites, saying Washington could carry out such an operation "in 10 minutes". At a Halloween event, he said discussions with Tehran were "going fine", but added that Iran was "not very reliable". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)