Yamaha posts strong finish at Prestigious Endurance Motorbike Race in Suzuka

Suzuka [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Yamaha Motor secured second place at the 2026 Motorbike Race, held at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan.

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The prestigious event challenges riders to race continuously for eight hours, covering approximately 1,200 kilometres.

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It is regarded as one of the world's premier endurance motorcycle races and features many of the world's top riders.

Yamaha Motor fielded two teams in this year's race. The Yamaha Factory Racing Team included MotoGP riders, making the event a valuable opportunity to gather engineering feedback and further develop its motorcycles with input from world-class champions.

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To support and cheer on its teams, Yamaha Motor dispatched 560 employees to the event, including more than 260 newly recruited employees.

Motofumi Shitara, CEO, Yamaha Motor, said, "Motor racing is at the heart of Yamaha Motor's DNA. I hope our recruits understand the company's origins and racing spirit. Wearing the same blue shirt, we work together as one team. The Suzuka 8 Hours is an ideal opportunity for newcomers to experience Yamaha's heritage firsthand. The technological advances achieved through racing are fed back into our products and manufacturing. I hope our new recruits recognise that innovation is everyone's responsibility and carry that spirit into their own work".

Asumi Takasugi, a recruit, said, "The power and dynamic sound filled me with excitement".

ShunyaI Keda, another recruit, said, "I was thrilled by the engine's powerful sound and vibrations".

Youmei Umagoe, New Recruit, said, "I hope to share this unforgettable experience with customers in my future job."

Yuna Buzoujima, New Recruit, said, "Everyone wore the same uniform and waved the same flag to cheer for the riders. I felt a strong sense of unity and really enjoyed the experience."

Motofumi Shitara, CEO, Yamaha Motor, said, "As demand in overseas markets grows, motorcycles are evolving from simple means of transportation into something people enjoy. I hope to share the culture and joy of riding motorcycles. In many countries, motorsports are thriving, and I believe this will further increase demand for motorcycles and other vehicles. Contributing to that growth is a source of pride for us.

Yamaha Motor's relentless challenge earned it the runner-up title at the 2026 Endurance Motorbike Race. The experience inspired employees and will help drive Yamaha Motor's future innovation. (ANI)

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