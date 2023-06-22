 Yellen says it’s ‘critical’ to maintain US-China ties after Biden’s ‘dictator’ remarks : The Tribune India

Yellen says it’s ‘critical’ to maintain US-China ties after Biden’s ‘dictator’ remarks

Cooperation is needed for the sake of maintaining global stability, feels Yellen

Yellen says it's 'critical' to maintain US-China ties after Biden's 'dictator' remarks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Reuters



AP

Paris, June 22

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that it's “critical” the US and China maintain a relationship so they can “work together” on global challenges, coming just after President Joe Biden's remarks calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a “dictator” drew condemnation from Beijing.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Yellen said that “with respect to the comments, I think President Biden and I both believe it's critical to maintain communication ... to clear up misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together where possible." “But we have disagreements, and we are also forthright in recognising we do have disagreements,” she added.

Yellen has recently advocated for improving relations between the US and China, arguing cooperation is needed for the sake of maintaining global stability.

Biden's remarks at a fundraiser on Tuesday, when he also said China had “real economic difficulties”, opened a new rift just after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded a visit to Beijing.

The trip sought to break the ice in a relationship that has hit a historical low.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning condemned Biden's unusually pointed comments as “extremely absurd and irresponsible”.

Speaking as a two-day gathering gets underway in Paris on improving the global financial response to climate change and poverty, Yellen said that “I'm certainly pleased to see China participating in this summit." Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among the dozens of heads of state and government, world finance officials and activists who converged on the French capital on Thursday to discuss ways of reforming the global financial system and address debt, climate change and poverty crises, especially for developing nations.

"I believe it's important, as President Biden does, that the world's two largest economies are … working together in addressing global challenges,” Yellen said.

She also emphasised that debt restructuring was a US priority.

As a growing number of countries struggle with unsustainable debt aggravated by the fallout from climate change, Yellen encouraged all creditors to enter into negotiations to make the burden sustainable. China is the world's biggest government lender.

Citing Zambia, the southern African country she visited in January, Yellen said she was “encouraged by progress” regarding debt negotiations and was hoping "debt treatment can move forward soon”. She did not provide details.

"Other urgent pending cases must also move forward quickly,” she added, mentioning Ghana and Sri Lanka.

