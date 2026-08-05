Yemen denounces Houthi attack on Indian cargo vessel in Red Sea

Aden [Yemen], August 5 (ANI): Yemen on Wednesday strongly condemned the "Houthi terrorist attack" on the Indian commercial cargo vessel in the Red Sea, resulting in its sinking and expressed Aden's solidarity with New Delhi.

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In an official communication released via X, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates termed the attack a "direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways."

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen strongly condemns the Houthi terrorist attack targeting the Indian commercial cargo vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya' using an explosive-laden boat while it was sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in the vessel's complete sinking. This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the rules of international maritime law, and poses a direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

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#بيان | #اليمن يدين الهجوم الارهابي على السفينة التجارية #الهندية 🇮🇳🇾🇪 عـدن | 05 أغسطس 2026 تدين وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين في الجمهورية اليمنية، بأشد العبارات، الهجوم الإرهابي الحوثي الذي استهدف سفينة الشحن التجارية الهندية «MSV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA» بواسطة زورق مفخخ أثناء… pic.twitter.com/c0DU4chjjX — وزارة خارجية الجمهورية اليمنية (@yemen_mofa) August 4, 2026

The official statement from the Yemeni foreign ministry came after the India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denounced the strike, confirming that 13 nationals had been safely rescued. The ministry commended the swift intervention carried out by the Yemeni Coast Guard in coordination with the Yemeni Navy, which successfully rescued all 14 crew members, including 13 nationals, and safely escorted them to the Port of Mocha.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that this attack is part of a continuing pattern of crimes and assaults perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militia, ranging from targeting cities, bombing airports and oil facilities, disrupting exports, and depriving the Yemeni people of vital sources of income, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Houthi coup, to threatening ports and maritime navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as well as jeopardising economic and commercial interests in a manner that undermines regional security and stability," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

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Reiterating the necessity of collective defence, the ministry emphasised that the formation of the Saudi-led multinational defensive maritime coalition serves as a crucial initiative of growing significance against escalating maritime hazards.

It added that the alliance remains imperative to safeguard international trade corridors, protect global energy channels, and ensure free navigation across the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden in accordance with international law.

On Tuesday, the MEA condemned the strike on the commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which sank off the Yemeni coast. "We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it added. (ANI)

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