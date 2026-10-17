Yemen govt accuses Houthis of targeting Aden airport with 2 missiles

Aden [Yemen], October 17 (ANI): Yemen's internationally recognised government on Friday accused the Houthi militia of targeting Aden International Airport with two missiles that landed near a Yemenia Airlines aircraft preparing for takeoff to Cairo, according to the country's Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani.

In a post on X, Al-Eryani said Yemenia Airlines flight IY 612, en route from Aden International Airport to Cairo International Airport, was preparing for takeoff when the airport was targeted. The missiles reportedly landed approximately 500 metres from the aircraft and around 100 metres from the centre of the runway.

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We praise Allah for the safety of the passengers and crew of Yemenia Airlines flight number (IY 612), en route from Aden International Airport to Cairo International Airport, which was preparing for takeoff at the very moment when the terrorist Houthi militia targeted the airport with two missiles that landed approximately 500 meters from the aircraft and about 100 meters from the center of the runway. Divine providence has prevented a horrific humanitarian catastrophe that could have claimed the lives of dozens of innocent travelers. What occurred was not merely an assault on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and flight crews, to aviation safety, and a grave violation of international laws and norms. Targeting a civilian airport that operates dozens of flights daily, transporting patients seeking treatment, students pursuing their futures, expatriates returning to their families or departing for work, and thousands of Yemenis who rely on it as a vital gateway to connect with the world—this is neither a military achievement nor a victory to boast about. Rather, it is an attack on the Yemeni people's right to life, mobility, healthcare, and education, and a direct threat to the lives of the innocent and the safety of civilian aviation. The state, with the support and backing of our brothers in the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will steadfastly continue to protect our people, our institutions, and our vital facilities, to eliminate the Houthi threat, and to restore the state while consolidating security and stability in Yemen. — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) October 16, 2026

"We praise Allah for the safety of the passengers and crew of Yemenia Airlines flight number (IY 612), en route from Aden International Airport to Cairo International Airport, which was preparing for takeoff at the very moment when the terrorist Houthi militia targeted the airport with two missiles that landed approximately 500 meters from the aircraft and about 100 meters from the center of the runway," Al-Eryani said.

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He said the incident could have resulted in a major humanitarian disaster and accused the Houthis of threatening civilian aviation and violating international laws and norms.

"Divine providence has prevented a horrific humanitarian catastrophe that could have claimed the lives of dozens of innocent travelers. What occurred was not merely an assault on a civilian airport, but a direct threat to the lives of passengers and flight crews, to aviation safety, and a grave violation of international laws and norms," he added.

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Al-Eryani stressed that Aden International Airport was a vital gateway for Yemenis travelling for medical treatment, education and employment, and returning to their families.

"Targeting a civilian airport that operates dozens of flights daily, transporting patients seeking treatment, students pursuing their futures, expatriates returning to their families or departing for work, and thousands of Yemenis who rely on it as a vital gateway to connect with the world--this is neither a military achievement nor a victory to boast about," he said.

He added that the attack threatened the Yemeni people's right to life, mobility, healthcare and education.

"The state, with the support and backing of our brothers in the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will steadfastly continue to protect our people, our institutions, and our vital facilities, to eliminate the Houthi threat, and to restore the state while consolidating security and stability in Yemen," Al-Eryani said.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence lifted an early warning alert for the southwestern province of Jazan on Friday, saying the danger had passed.

In a post on X, the authority said, "Alert: The danger has passed in Jazan Province. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998)."

تنبيه زال الخطر عن منطقة جازان، لسلامتك الاستمرار في اتباع تعليمات #الدفاع_المدني وتجنب التجمهر والتصوير نهائيًا. في حالة الطوارئ اتصل بالرقم (998). Alert: The danger has passed in Jazan Province. For your safety, continue following #CivilDefense instructions and avoid gathering and filming. In case of emergency, call (998). — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 16, 2026

The development came after Saudi Civil Defence issued alerts for Khamis Mushait, home to a major air base, and the western coastal port city of Yanbu earlier on Friday.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia shared a security advisory in a post on X on Friday, dated October 15, warning American citizens about potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions amid recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks in the country.

The advisory stated that "US government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom. Saudia Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh through October 17. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operational with some delays and cancellations."

Security Alert: U.S. Mission Saudi Arabia (October 15, 2026) U.S. citizens are reminded to follow the guidance of national alerts released by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense via cellular broadcast. U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom. Saudia Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh through October 17. King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam are operational with some delays and cancellations. U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport. Private car, train, and bus options may provide alternatives to air travel to or from Saudi Arabia. Below are some transportation resources for your consideration. Please confirm availability and schedules directly with the providers. - Saudi Arabia Railways: https://t.co/aXJ0z4Qcwy - SAT Transportation: https://t.co/WP25alCywq - SAPTCO: https://t.co/ZadKUfSCgq International airports in neighboring countries of Bahrain (BAH), Jordan (AMM), Oman (MCT), Qatar (DOH), and the United Arab Emirates (AUH, DXB, SHJ) remain operational. Please confirm status directly with airports. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.” U.S. citizens have been detained for not adhering to these regulations, including taking photos of government buildings, airports, and impact sites. Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia. Read more: https://t.co/52Lx7ujeng — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) October 15, 2026

The embassy urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when using airports, check flight departure status directly with airlines and airports, and follow guidance issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence.

Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said Saudi Arabia had yet to respond to Tehran's offer to mediate in the Yemen conflict, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen television on Friday, Khatibzadeh said Yemenis were being deprived of medicine, food and essential supplies "as a result of the blockade imposed by the Saudis".

"The blockade and the ceasefire in Yemen must be brought to an end, and the Yemeni people must return to their normal lives," he added.

In a separate development on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that Saudi warplanes had carried out 101 airstrikes and missile strikes targeting civilian assets across Yemen in the preceding 24 hours.

In a post on X, Saree said, "During the past 24 hours, the Saudi warplanes conducted 101 airstrikes and missile attacks targeting civilian assets in the capital Sana'a and the governorates of Dhale, Taiz, Hodeidah, Dhamar, Marib, Saada, Al-Jawf, Amran, and Lahj, using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft that took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, and missile aggression from Najran, resulting in martyrs and wounded among civilians, including women and children."

شن الطيران الحربي السعودي خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية 101 غارةً جويةً وصاروخاً استهدف بها الأعيان المدنية في العاصمة صنعاء ومحافظات الضالع وتعز والحديدة وذمار ومأرب وصعدة والجوف وعمران ولحج من خلال طائرات "F-15" و "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدتي خميس مشيط والطائف والعدوان الصاروخي من نجران وخلفت شهداء وجرحى من المدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال. ليبلغ إجمالي غارات العدوان السعودي منذ بدء التصعيد على بلدِنا 2489 غارة جوية وصاروخا. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 16, 2026

Saree further claimed, "The total number of Saudi aggression airstrikes and missiles since the escalation against our country began has reached 2489 airstrikes and missiles."

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in Saudi Arabia, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said.

In a series of posts on X, Al-Maliki said the coalition intercepted the ballistic missile launched in the direction of Yanbu, a port city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

“In the past hours, we intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched in the direction of Yanbu,” he said.

In a separate post, the coalition spokesperson stated, “We intercepted and destroyed 2 cruise missiles over the Red Sea.”

He further said, “We intercepted and destroyed 3 drones in the southern region and Riyadh region.”

The latest interceptions come amid escalating regional hostilities and growing concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure and strategic maritime routes. (ANI)

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