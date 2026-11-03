DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Yemen PM Shaya al-Zindani accuses Houthis of deadly ballistic missile attack on health centre in Lahij, several medical staff killed, injured

Yemen PM Shaya al-Zindani accuses Houthis of deadly ballistic missile attack on health centre in Lahij, several medical staff killed, injured

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:52 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sanaa [Yemen], November 3 (ANI): Yemen's Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani has accused the Houthi militia of carrying out a deadly ballistic missile attack on the Al-Saqqiya Health Centre in Lahij Governorate, killing and injuring several members of the medical team, and described the incident as a "fully-fledged terrorist crime" and a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a post on X, Al-Zindani said the health centre, located in the Al-Mudhaffar Directorate of Lahij Governorate, was targeted by the Houthi militia, resulting in casualties among healthcare workers.

Advertisement

"Prime Minister of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Shaya al-Zindani, affirms that the targeting by the terrorist Houthi militia of the Al-Saqqiya Health Centre in the Al-Mudhaffar Directorate of Lahij Governorate with a ballistic missile, and the resulting martyrdom and injury of several members of the medical team, constitutes a fully-fledged terrorist crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," he said.

Advertisement

He further accused the Houthis of deliberately targeting civilian facilities and medical institutions, describing the attack as a direct assault on citizens' right to life and access to healthcare.

The accusation comes amid renewed fighting between Yemen's internationally recognised government forces and the Houthi movement.

Advertisement

According to Al Jazeera, Yemeni forces fighting for the internationally recognised government said they had captured several Houthi positions following fierce clashes in Taiz Governorate.

In a statement, the Yemeni armed forces said troops, backed by Popular Resistance militias, seized control of Nuba, Watheeb and Tabbat Mubarak along the al-Aqroud front. The military also claimed that dozens of Houthi fighters were killed or wounded during the fighting.

In a separate development, two drones were intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh area, according to Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen. He did not provide further details about the incident, Al Jazeera reported.

The latest developments follow heightened tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. On October 31, the Houthi group rejected accusations of deploying a drone towards the Medina region after the Saudi-led coalition announced that an unmanned aircraft had been intercepted and destroyed.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree denied that the group had conducted any operation targeting Saudi territory, accusing Riyadh of making fabricated claims. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts