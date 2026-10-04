Yemeni forces confirm strikes on Houthi-controlled Sanaa, Saada after rebel group targets Aramco facility in Riyadh

Sanaa [Yemen], October 4 (ANI): Yemen's internationally recognised government on Saturday (local time) confirmed strikes against what it described as "vital targets" of the Houthis in Sanaa and Saada, after the rebel group claimed it carried out a missile and drone operation targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

The developments mark a fresh escalation in the ongoing conflict, with both sides issuing statements claiming military actions.

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In a statement issued by the media centre of the Armed Forces of Yemen's internationally recognised government, the official spokesperson said Yemeni forces were carrying out strikes against Houthi-controlled areas.

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"We are delivering painful strikes against vital targets of the terrorist Houthi militia in Sanaa and Saada," the official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further warned that Houthi military capabilities would remain under attack.

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"The capabilities of the Houthi militia will not be safe from the fire of our armed forces, and we will destroy them," the spokesperson added.

The statement came after the Houthi group said it had launched a military operation targeting Aramco in Riyadh using ballistic missiles and drones.

According to a statement issued by Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the attack was carried out in response to what the group described as Saudi strikes against Sanaa and other areas under its control.

"In response to the Saudi aggression against the capital, Sana'a, and the liberated provinces, which in the past 24 hours reached up to 60 airstrikes and missile attacks, bringing the total number of Saudi aggression attacks since the escalation against our country to 1,410," the Houthi statement said.

The Houthi group said that it carried out a "qualitative military operation" using ballistic missiles and drones against Aramco facilities in Riyadh.

The group claimed that the operation achieved its objective and said fires broke out at the targeted sites.

"The operation successfully achieved its objective, thanks to Allah," the statement said.

"The strikes were precise and direct, resulting in fire breaking out at the targeted sites," it added.

The Houthi statement also warned of further escalation, saying the group would respond to what it described as attacks against Yemen and its people.

"The shedding of Yemeni blood with such criminality and brutality necessitates that the armed forces, along with all the free people of our nation, take all necessary escalatory steps and deterrent measures to affirm to everyone that the price for disregarding the blood of our faithful people will be high and exorbitant, and the criminal enemy must understand that continuing to shed our people's blood will cost them dearly," the statement said.

The group further said it would continue its policy of escalation until the attacks and blockade against Yemen end.

"We will continue to impose the equation of "a siege for a siege", and "an escalation for escalation", and targeting the Saudi enemy's troop buildups until the aggression ceases and the siege on our beloved country is lifted," the statement said.

The latest exchange of strikes comes amid continuing tensions involving Yemen's internationally recognised government, the Houthi group and Saudi Arabia, with both sides accusing the other of escalating military action. (ANI)

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