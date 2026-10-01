DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Yemeni-Swedish journalist raises questions on religious freedom in Pakistan

Yemeni-Swedish journalist raises questions on religious freedom in Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], October 1 (ANI): Yemeni-Swedish journalist, columnist and influencer Luai Ahmed Tarbosh Saeed raised concerns over religious freedom in Pakistan during his intervention at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, citing the case of Christian woman Shagufta Kiran, who was sentenced to death in Pakistan in 2024 in a blasphemy case linked to WhatsApp content.

Addressing the Council, Ahmed questioned Pakistan’s record on religious freedom and asked, “Pakistan, if you care about religious freedom, why did you sentence a Christian woman to death, Shagufta Kiran, for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp message about the age issue in Islamic marriage?”

Advertisement

Kiran, a Pakistani Christian, was convicted under Article 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code after being accused of sharing blasphemous content through WhatsApp. She was sentenced to death by a court in Islamabad in September 2024 following a trial lasting around three years. Her defence has maintained that she had forwarded the content rather than authored it, and an appeal was announced.

Advertisement

Ahmed also questioned the record of other governments in the Muslim-majority world, raising issues concerning protests in Iran, minorities in Syria and political governance in the Palestinian territories.

“Israel did not deny Iranians their freedom. Israel did not slaughter Syria's minorities. Israel did not cause Abbas to rule as an unelected president for life,” Ahmed said, referring to his broader argument that governments should be held accountable for actions affecting their own populations.

Advertisement

Speaking from his personal experience of growing up in Yemen, Ahmed said that Arab populations had often been taught to attribute regional problems to Israel and Jews. He argued instead that, in his view, the region’s problems were linked to what he described as “Islamist dictatorships” and their treatment of their own people.

His intervention focused on what he presented as inconsistencies in the human-rights positions of governments and called for greater scrutiny of religious freedom, political rights and the treatment of minorities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts