Yeti crash: Pilot flagged ‘no power from engines’

Kathmandu, February 15

The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 persons said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft’s engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.

The plane crashed just before landing in Pokhra on January 15 in one of Nepal’s worst airplane accidents in 30 years.

The report said the pilot flying the aircraft handed over the control to the pilot monitoring before it crashed.

The information in the preliminary report may change, it said. The panel has up to the end of February to submit its final report. — Reuters