New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia spoke about this year's theme, "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," reminds us of the deep connection between our well-being and the health of our planet, in her remarks.

Wazed in her remarks noted that the International Day of Yoga, marked annually on 21 June, celebrates this timeless practice that nurtures body and soul.

The International Day for Yoga was first proposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Recognizing yoga's universal appeal, he suggested the Summer Solstice - 21 June - as a symbolic date. With 177 UN member states co-sponsoring the resolution, the proposal received overwhelming support, and the Day was first celebrated in 2015, starting a global wellness movement.

Wazed in her remarks said, "Yoga is more than just physical exercise. It is a journey towards inner peace and harmony, and teaches us to listen to our bodies and to live mindfully. As we practice yoga, we become more aware of our surroundings, and more attunes to the rhythm of nature."

She added, "In a world facing environmental challenges, yoga offers a path to sustainability by encouraging us to live simply, consume mindfully, and respect the natural world. In embracing yoga, we can reduce our ecological footprint and contribute to a healthier planet."

Saima Wazed noted that when we care for the Earth, we care for ourselves. Clean air, pure water, and fertile soil are essential for our well-being. Yoga encourages us to protect these vital resources and ensure a thriving planet for future generations.

Highlighting the benefits of Yoga and they are well-documented, Wazed said, "Studies have shown that 77 per cent of people report feeling physically stronger after practicing yoga regularly. 82 per cent of patients with chronic inflammation experienced a nearly 50 per cent reduction in inflammation after just six weeks of daily yoga. Yoga can also help mental health. A study by Harvard Medical School found that 60 per cent of participants with depression experienced a significant reduction in symptoms after practicing yoga twice a week for eight weeks."

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, she gave a call for people to remember that every breath is a gift from nature, and every moment of mindfulness is a step towards a healthier future. "Let us create a world of health and harmony, of mind, body and planet", Wazed said. (ANI)

