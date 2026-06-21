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Home / World / 'Yoga originated in ancient India, unites people across world': British High Commission marks International Yoga Day

'Yoga originated in ancient India, unites people across world': British High Commission marks International Yoga Day

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The British High Commission in India marked International Yoga Day on Sunday, lauding the ancient Indian practice for uniting people worldwide.

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In a post on X, the British High Commission in India said, "On International Yoga Day, we join millions across the world in celebrating a practice that originated in ancient India and today unites people across the world in a shared sense of balance and wellbeing."

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https://x.com/UKinIndia/status/2068537430911975493?s=20

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British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru also marked the International Yoga Day 2026, with a session on this year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

In a post on X, the British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru said, "Our team marked International Yoga Day 2026, with a session on 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. We join the High Commission of India in London, the Indian diaspora in the UK, and communities worldwide, in celebrating Yoga and the living, breathing connection between our nations."

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https://x.com/UKinBengaluru/status/2068527963365413180?s=20

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar celebrated the International Day of Yoga with the Diplomatic Corps.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined the Diplomatic Corps at New Delhi to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. As PM Narendra Modi highlighted, we must strive to make yoga a part of our lives, part of our families, and a part of our coming generations."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2068548100474720391?s=20

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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