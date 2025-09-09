DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Yokohama hosts 9th TICAD, strengthening Africa-Japan ties

Yokohama hosts 9th TICAD, strengthening Africa-Japan ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:10 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Yokohama [Japan], September 9 (ANI): The 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) was held in Yokohama, marking the fourth time the city has hosted the event.

Advertisement

Participants included not only representatives from African nations and Japan, but also delegates from other Asian countries, partner nations, and international organisations.

The African Clean Cities Platform (ACCP), representing 47 countries and 200 cities, also participated.

Advertisement

Takeharu Yamanaka, Mayor of Yokohama City, said, "To realise the clean city and healthy life of Africa, we make various initiatives. We should share the experience of Yokohama city, Japan, and Africa to make a match and discuss.

Advertisement

The Mayor of Yokohama, Takeharu Yamanaka, announced contributions to the African Clean City initiative, drawing on Yokohama's historical experience. At the business conference, Japanese companies and African nations showcased their strengths in technology, products, and other areas.

Akiko Sugai from Yokohama City said, "Yokohama City consistently promotes international cooperation as part of its initiatives under TICAD. This includes areas such as waste resource management, water supply, and harbour maintenance. One ongoing initiative focuses on nurturing the next generation: high school students participate in mutual visits with partner countries, while junior high and primary school students learn about Africa through specially themed school lunches".

Student Volunteer said that "One year ago, I visited Africa, suspending university. In mainly east Africa, I experienced support for refugees, an internship at an apparel company, and volunteering".

One of the Visitors from Kenya, "This conference is about going into Africa. So how do they want to connect to Africa? So I'm still trying to figure out the direct contact between the Japanese companies in Africa. This system is very nice".

Akiko Sugai, Yokohama City, "In two years, Yokohama City will host the Green Expo. We will send the message of a new green society all over the world".

Through years of effort, Yokohama has built a clean and comfortable city, serving as an ideal model for the future of African societies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts