Yokohama showcases Circular City Model at Asia smart city conference

Yokohama [Japan], December 25 (ANI): Yokohama city's circular city model has various activities - treatment of garbage, waste recycling, disassemble rebuilding architecture, reuse of unused clothing, reduction of food loss, sustainable aviation fuel and so on.

Declaration is issued toward international organization in Asia Smart City Conference.

Toshikazu Yazawa from Yokohama city said, "Yokohama city appeals to Asian cities making effort to create circular economy and circular city and declare it all of participants. Supported by international organization in each city creation of circular city will be undertaken. Its policy will be shared in next and after next year conference".

CEO of City Net, Jae- bok Chang, "Thought the proposed declaration, by Yokohama city, it's, very naturally with, what we are already doing. We are going to mobilize our member cities and our network around, this is important".

Ivonne Bojoh, CEO of Circle Economy, "Circular economy is able to measure the material flow and help the city of Yokohama as much as possible to find the right pinpoints to focus their energy and their time to advance as quickly as possible".

Togo Uchida, Executive Director of ICLEI Japan, said "The Yokohama city proposal came to us by an open letter. It is to listen to the self-government body's opinion and organize it. In Asia we arranged to build it. Today we declare an establishment".

Takeharu Yamanaka, Mayor of Yokohama City, "We will take on the new name, the Asia Pacific Circular Cities Forum, APCC forum. I look forward to welcoming all of you to Yokohama next year. And again in 2027".

Yokohama city overcame social and environmental problems in its long history. Solving current problem Yokohama is becoming real circular city and global leader of its activity. It will expand to Asian and Pacific countries. (ANI)

