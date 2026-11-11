‘You shameless man’: Netanyahu’s wife Sara clashes with ex-PM Bennett during Netanyahu’s Parliament address

A fiery exchange broke out in Israel’s parliament during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address, with former prime minister Naftali Bennett interrupting the speech before Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, joined the confrontation from the visitors’ gallery.

The disruption began when Bennett raised questions about Netanyahu’s links with Qatar and the investigation into the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Netanyahu's WIFE SARA gets into HEATED ARGUMENT with rival NAFTALI BENNETT in FRONT ROW — as NETANYAHU SPEAKS at the Israeli parliament https://t.co/FC8gVvfeyQ — RT (@RT_com) November 10, 2026

“What about your Qatari advisers? Are they okay? What about the October 7 investigation?” Bennett shouted.

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Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir quickly hit back at Bennett, yelling: “You shameless man! You sit with the Joint [Arab] List, and you want to speak?! You’re a worthless nobody!”

As tempers flared, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana attempted to bring the House under control.

“Enough, this behaviour is disrespectful,” Ohana said.

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Bennett responded: “He’s the one who doesn’t respect anyone!”

The confrontation escalated when Sara Netanyahu also shouted at Bennett from her seat, accusing him of hypocrisy over his political ties.

“You sit with the Arab Joint List! You worthless man! Shame on you! You shameless man!” she said.

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Bennett, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot and others continued talking and laughing as the row played out. Netanyahu paused his speech and waited for the commotion to subside before continuing.

The dramatic scenes came as Israel’s newly elected parliament convened for its first session on Tuesday. Opposition parties, which together hold a majority of seats, moved several proposals aimed at increasing scrutiny of Netanyahu’s government and reversing some of its controversial decisions.

Eisenkot’s Yashar party proposed a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack, an investigation that had earlier been blocked when Netanyahu’s coalition controlled the Knesset.

The party also introduced proposals to repeal the government’s controversial judicial overhaul and impose term limits on the prime minister, describing the measures as part of a broader “regime overhaul.”

In a separate development, several Arab lawmakers walked out to avoid standing for Israel’s national anthem, Hatikvah. Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas, however, remained in the chamber during the anthem alongside the party’s Jewish lawmaker Yoav Segalovitz.

The session also saw Ben-Gvir and other Otzma Yehudit lawmakers heckle Eisenkot’s bloc over the absence of Joint List and Ra’am members, shouting: “Where are your partners?”