"You will be Ambassadors of Bangladesh in India": HC Dinesh Trivedi tells ICCR scholarship recipients

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 5 (ANI): High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, congratulated the latest cohort of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship recipients from Bangladesh for the Academic Year 2026-2027, and urged the young scholars to be the Ambassadors of Bangladesh and India in India.

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The High Commissioner encouraged the youngsters to use the opportunity to study in India, not only to excel in their respective fields, but also to explore India, build lasting friendships and serve as connectors between Bangladesh and India.

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Trivedi was addressing the 'Send-off' ceremony hosted by the High Commission of India, Dhaka, to bid farewell to the students selected for the prestigious ICCR scholarships, on 04.08.2026 at High Commission premises. The event was attended by over 120 students from Dhaka, who will be shortly travelling to India to pursue graduate, post-graduate and doctoral courses, ranging from Engineering to Fine Arts, and from Pharmacy to Music, in some of the premier institutes in India.

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This year, 541 students from all over Bangladesh have been awarded the ICCR scholarships; out of which 500 students received the prestigious Subarno Jayanti scholarship for undergoing graduate, post-graduate and doctoral courses in both STEM and non-STEM streams. 38 students received the Lata Mangeshkar Dance and Music scholarship to pursue dance, music and culture-related courses in India.

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Three students were further awarded the ICCR's QUAD scholarship enabling them to pursue undergraduate STEM courses in India. Over 7700 applications were received from all over Bangladesh for the ICCR scholarship this year, and 541 students were selected after a round of proficiency tests and interviews conducted by the High Commission of India, Dhaka and other Assistant High Commission of India offices in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, addressing the scholars, the High Commissioner of India reminded them that only 6% of those who applied have been able to get the ICCR scholarship. He added that India is awaiting these scholars with open arms, and that studying in India will give a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the diversity of India. He thanked the parents of the scholarship recipients for nurturing these brilliant minds and placing their trust in India for higher education.

ICCR scholarship is a flagship program of the Government of India for meritorious Bangladeshi nationals to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses in top-tier institutes of India, in various streams, including Engineering, Science, Literature, Humanities and Fine Arts.

The fully paid scholarship provides a unique opportunity for students to study at world-class institutes like Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Technology (NIT), Delhi University, Vishwa Bharati University, University of Mumbai, Anna University, etc. Recipients of ICCR scholarships do not have to pay any tuition fees or any other university fees, and in addition, they receive a monthly stipend from ICCR to cover daily expenses. (ANI)

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