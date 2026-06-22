You won’t have a country: US Prez to Iranians over Hormuz closure

US President Donald Trump on Sunday disclosed that he held talks with Iranian officials overnight on Saturday, issuing a stern warning to Tehran against any attempts to block the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and threatening severe repercussions if such action is taken.

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In a direct warning over potential maritime disruption, the US President indicated that Washington would respond with overwhelming force to any blockade of the vital shipping lane.

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"You close it, and you won't have a country. You won't even make it back to your country," Trump told Fox News.

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The US President also suggested that Washington could assume direct operational control to secure the global shipping corridor and potentially levy transit fees on oil shipments navigating the waters.

"We may take over the Strait if we have to. I'll blow the country," he said.

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Warning of economic measures if diplomatic discussions stall, the Republican leader added, "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls." Trump had earlier indicated that the United States could enforce its own maritime tariffs on vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz if a conclusive agreement with Iran is not finalised within 60 days. He argued that the proposed fees would serve as compensation for security operations conducted by the US military, which he described as acting as a "Guardian Angel" for nations across West Asia.

The US President's sharp remarks followed statements from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who reiterated that Tehran would not relinquish its right to enrich uranium, asserting that the United States "will have no choice but to accept this right".

Reacting to the Iranian leader's stance, Trump cautioned Tehran against confrontational rhetoric, telling Fox News: "He better watch his mouth. He better shape up, or we will take over the rest of the country." The US President further noted that Washington maintains multiple strategic alternatives should Iran fail to deliver substantive commitments towards a comprehensive pact.

Touching upon global energy markets, Trump stated that 19 million barrels of crude oil had successfully moved through the Persian Gulf on Saturday, following a Memorandum of Understanding reached with Iran.

The latest developments emerged as American and Iranian diplomats engaged in high-level deliberations in Switzerland on Sunday, marking their first face-to-face negotiations in more than 10 weeks. Tehran's nuclear development programme and regional stabilisation efforts to contain the conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon remain central to the diplomatic agenda.

US Vice President JD Vance, who is heading the American delegation at the talks, stated that Washington is prepared to "fundamentally transform" its bilateral dynamic with Tehran, provided Iran is willing to "give up being a driver of regional instability".

Vance further affirmed that President Trump remains dedicated to securing a "full regional ceasefire", noting that the United States is achieving measurable progress in diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.