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Home / World / "You worthless man": Video shows Netanyahu's wife arguing with ex-PM in Parliament

"You worthless man": Video shows Netanyahu's wife arguing with ex-PM in Parliament

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], November 12 (ANI): A parliamentary address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centred on the need for national unity, took an unexpected turn after his wife, Sara Netanyahu, became embroiled in a heated exchange with his political rival and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett inside the Knesset.

The confrontation erupted after Bennett interrupted Netanyahu's address and demanded explanations over allegations concerning the Prime Minister's advisers and their purported links to Qatar, as well as questions surrounding the investigation into the October 7 attacks.

Video footage of the incident shows Sara Netanyahu, who was seated in the front row, joining the exchange and shouting back at Bennett as the disagreement escalated in full view of parliamentarians.

The commotion eventually caught the Prime Minister's attention. While continuing his address, Netanyahu was seen turning towards the front row as the exchange between his wife and political opponent continued.

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The incident unfolded against the backdrop of Netanyahu's appeal for national unity, making the public confrontation particularly striking. What was intended to be an address focused on political cohesion instead witnessed an unusual exchange involving the Prime Minister's family and a prominent opposition figure.

The disagreement was triggered by Bennett's questions concerning two politically sensitive issues. He sought answers over allegations that members of Netanyahu's inner circle had links to Qatar and raised concerns about the investigation into the October 7 attacks, which continue to feature prominently in the political debate in Israel.

Sara Netanyahu subsequently intervened from her seat, engaging directly with Bennett. The resulting shouting match drew attention inside the parliamentary chamber, with video footage capturing the exchange and the Prime Minister's reaction to the commotion.

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The confrontation also brought renewed attention to the political tensions surrounding Netanyahu's leadership, particularly the questions raised by his opponents over the alleged Qatar connections and the handling of issues related to the October 7 attacks.

The episode comes at a time of political uncertainty for Netanyahu, following the October 27 general election, which failed to deliver a clear majority to the incumbent Prime Minister's camp.

Gadi Eisenkot emerged with the highest number of seats, although no political party secured an outright majority. Israeli President Isaac Herzog subsequently invited Eisenkot on Sunday to form the next government.

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Eisenkot has been given 28 days to explore possible political arrangements and attempt to put together a minority government, adding another layer of uncertainty to Israel's political landscape. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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