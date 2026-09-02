Tehran [Iran], September 2 (ANI): Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei warned on Wednesday that Tehran would adopt a "new strategy" in its ongoing conflict with the United States following the latest escalation between the two sides.

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Writing on X, Rezaei stated, "You will soon see that Iran's new strategy on the battlefield, in diplomacy and in confronting the economic blockade will shatter your foundations."

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با این دست و پا زدن‌ها، نه تنها از قعر جهنمی که برای خود ساخته‌اید بیرون نخواهید آمد، بلکه به زودی خواهید دید راهبرد جدید ایران در میدان جنگ، دیپلماسی و مقابله با محاصره اقتصادی، بنیان‌‌تان را درهم خواهد شکست. — محسن رضایی (@ir_rezaee) September 2, 2026

The warning followed a fresh wave of Iranian attacks against US positions across the Middle East, marking the heaviest exchange between the two nations in weeks. According to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, forces targeted US bases located in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. These strikes came in the wake of US military operations against Iranian targets that Tehran stated killed 18 people.

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This renewed surge in hostilities has further complicated diplomatic initiatives to resolve the six-month-old conflict, with Iran maintaining pressure across the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz while the United States pursues a counter-blockade targeting Iranian ports.

In a separate development, Iran's Foreign Ministry accused the United States of committing a war crime following a deadly strike that hit a wedding ceremony in the southern Iranian city of Sirik. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X, "The truth of this unlawful war of choice -- and the true face of the war crime -- is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America's desperate struggle to conceal its failure."

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Data from the Iranian Red Crescent indicated that four people, including a child, lost their lives, while more than 50 others sustained injuries in the incident. Footage broadcast via an Iranian government account displayed wreckage and destruction at the designated wedding location.

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also denounced the operation, labelling the United States as "Satan" (Devil) in a post on X where he stated, "If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it's Satan."

While the US military did not directly address the wedding venue strike, US Central Command spokesman Tim Hawkins remarked that "the US military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC", referencing Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The latest cycle of escalation erupted after Washington launched strikes on Iranian assets on Sunday, marking its initial known attacks in several weeks. Washington stated the actions were executed in retaliation for Iranian efforts to lay mines within the Strait of Hormuz alongside assaults directed at US personnel.

Subsequently, Iranian forces targeted US troops stationed in Jordan and the UAE, while separate projectiles struck two oil tankers amid unverified responsibility. Saudi Arabia's national shipping enterprise confirmed that two Filipino sailors died during one of the tanker incidents.

Iranian military units later announced additional strikes against US positions, featuring a coordinated missile and drone assault on US facilities in Erbil alongside a raid targeting a US Marine training camp situated in Jordan. Air raid sirens echoed across Bahrain and Kuwait, with Kuwaiti officials reporting that an Iranian drone triggered a blaze at a residential facility.

In response to the developments, US President Donald Trump cautioned Tehran against further counterattacks, asserting on Truth Social that Iran would confront retaliation at an even greater scale and declaring, "There will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!"

Despite the intensifying military actions, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran would reciprocate any US initiative towards a diplomatic agreement intended to bring the conflict to a close. (ANI)

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