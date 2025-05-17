DT
PT
Home / World / Young Baloch man goes missing after detention by Pakistani forces

Young Baloch man goes missing after detention by Pakistani forces

ANI
Updated At : 08:32 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Balochistan [Pakistan], May 17 (ANI): A young man named Shahnawaz, son of Barfi, has gone missing after being detained by Pakistani security forces in the Mashkay area of Awaran district, Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to local sources, Shahnawaz was summoned to a military camp along with his father and several others. While the others were later released, Shahnawaz was taken into custody.

Since then, there has been no information about his whereabouts, as per The Balochistan Post.

Cases of enforced disappearances have been a persistent and deeply contentious issue in Balochistan for over two decades. Human rights groups, local activists, and international observers have repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged abduction of Baloch youth, political activists, and students by state forces.

The Pakistani government has consistently denied involvement in enforced disappearances, attributing disappearances to insurgent violence or criminal activities. However, families of the disappeared often accuse the military and intelligence agencies of extrajudicial detentions.

The government's Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received thousands of cases, many of which remain unresolved. This has raised concerns about the commission's effectiveness in addressing the issue.

The region of Awaran, including areas like Mashkay, has seen significant military activity in recent years due to its history of unrest and alleged presence of pro-independence groups.

According to The Balochistan Post, locals report large-scale military operations, arbitrary detentions, and limited media access, making it difficult to verify the situation independently.

No official statement has been released by the authorities regarding Shahnawaz's detention or current status. His family and local community members are appealing for his immediate release and demanding clarity on his condition.

Human rights organisations have long called for transparency, adherence to legal processes, and the end of enforced disappearances, urging the Pakistani government to respect civil liberties and constitutional protections. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

