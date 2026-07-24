DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Young BRICS researchers explore Arctic tourism, indigenous heritage at Ugra Conference

Young BRICS researchers explore Arctic tourism, indigenous heritage at Ugra Conference

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:38 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Moscow [Russia], July 24 (ANI): Young researchers, academics and policy experts from BRICS countries gathered in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk for the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Youth Arctic: Science for the Future", where discussions focused on sustainable Arctic tourism, environmental conservation and preserving the region's cultural heritage.

Advertisement

TV BRICS served as the international information partner of the event.

Advertisement

Held for the third consecutive year in Ugra, the conference was organised by the Russian-Asian Arctic Research Consortium with support from the Russia-BRICS Project Office for International Youth Cooperation. This year's edition placed special emphasis on expanding collaboration among BRICS nations in areas including ecology, logistics, energy, tourism and responsible development of Arctic resources.

Advertisement

Speaking to TV BRICS, Roman Kuchin, Co-Chairman of the consortium and Rector of Ugra State University, said universities and research institutions from China had already joined the consortium, while representatives from India were also participating. He said expanding cooperation with Asian partners enables researchers to study Arctic issues from diverse perspectives and strengthens scientific collaboration.

A major focus of the conference was safeguarding the traditions and cultural identity of Indigenous communities living across the Arctic. Ugra, home to 139 ethnic groups, showcased initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for young people in remote settlements.

Advertisement

Among them was the "IT Nomadic Camp" project, which uses broadband internet connectivity to expand access to education, communication and cultural participation for residents of isolated communities. According to organisers, the initiative has encouraged greater social engagement while helping preserve native languages through online communities.

The conference also featured the International Youth Tourism Project Competition "DobroArktika", where students proposed sustainable tourism initiatives for Russia's Arctic zone. Winning projects focused on ecological, ethnographic and event tourism, along with improving natural sites and accessible infrastructure.

One highlighted initiative, "CHUMbuilding", offers visitors hands-on experiences with Indigenous traditions by introducing them to traditional dwellings, crafts, rituals and local culture.

Chinese researcher Yang Nan of Qingdao University said her understanding of the Arctic had shifted from policy and energy issues to prioritising people, tourism and environmental protection.

The conference formed part of the All-Russian Civil Society Development Forum "Dobrino", which attracted more than 500 participants. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts