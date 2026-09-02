Young volunteers in Nepal set up communication help point for families searching for missing kin

Bidur [Nepal], September 2 (ANI): As families continue to search for loved ones missing in the devastating flash floods, a group of youngsters in Bidur has stepped in to help them stay connected.

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Young volunteers under the banner of Youth Initiative have set up a small help point where people can charge their mobile phones and access basic communication facilities while searching for information about their missing family members.

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The volunteers have arranged around 10 keypad phones and batteries, along with mobile phone charging facilities powered by solar batteries. They are helping people who have either lost their phones in the floods or run out of battery while waiting for updates about their loved ones.

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Roshan, 27, from Kathmandu, and Shugam, 24, from Kathmandu, are among the youngsters involved in the initiative.

The volunteers said they have already helped several of people who came to Bidur in search of their missing relatives.

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On floods in Nepal, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, Dr Varun Chaudhary told ANI, "The numbers that are coming in terms of the death toll and also the people missing are very disheartening... Our foundation and our bank have pledged Rs 15 crore from our side in terms of relief materials, building transitional homes and schools..."

Hailing India's support to Nepal in the distressing times, he said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India was the first one to respond, as always, know, be it the earthquake, Covid, this situation. We saw four aircraft carrying some 70 tons of relief materials that actually came here. We saw the experts, the tunnel experts who've actually come, start the work of evacuating people. It's very heartening to see the kind of support we're getting from India. This only sort of goes on to prove the strong ties that both the countries have once again."

Death toll continuing to rise following last week's deadly floods in Nepal.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the bodies of people who lost their lives in the floods and those who remain unidentified are being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures.

"The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said. "The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families." (ANI)

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