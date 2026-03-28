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Home / World / "Your appointment is a beacon of hope": Dalai Lama congratulates Church of England's first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

"Your appointment is a beacon of hope": Dalai Lama congratulates Church of England's first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

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ANI
Updated At : 05:05 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): The Dalai Lama on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sarah Mullally on her appointment as the new Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment as she becomes the first woman to lead the Church of England in its 1400 year old history.

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Mullally took her seat on the 13th-century Chair of St Augustine on March 25 at Canterbury Cathedral in South East England. Prince William, representing King Charles III as heir to the throne, Prime Minister Keir Starmer alongside religious leaders were also present during the ceremony, which was attended by around 2,000 guests.

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Expressing his admiration for her groundbreaking role, the Dalai Lama also referenced scientific studies suggesting that women possess a unique ability to connect with others' well-being, especially in terms of compassion.

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"I am delighted to know that you will be the first woman to lead the Anglican Church. There is growing scientific evidence suggesting that women tend to be more attuned to the well-being of others, particularly when it comes to compassion," he wrote in his congratulatory letter.

"It is therefore my sincere conviction that a world with more women in leadership would be a more understanding and peaceful one. Your appointment is a beacon of hope."

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In his letter, the Dalai Lama acknowledged the profound challenges that the world is currently facing, emphasising the importance of upholding fundamental human values in these trying times. "The world today faces many profound challenges," he wrote. "And this is a time when fundamental human values are being tested. As religious leaders, I believe we bear a special responsibility to reaffirm these values and bring them to wider attention."

He highlighted that all major world religions offer teachings on "compassion, patience, self-discipline, and contentment," and offer "practical guidance on how to cultivate them. These are qualities we can meaningfully share with all of humanity," the Dalai Lama wrote.

The Dalai Lama concluded his message by offering his prayers and good wishes to Archbishop Mullally, expressing his hope that her leadership will bring about positive change for both the church and the world. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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