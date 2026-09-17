"Your leadership has transformed India into world power": Israeli PM Netanyahu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership for transforming India into a “world power” and highlighting the unprecedented partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said that the friendship between Israel and India had “never been stronger” and expressed confidence that the two countries would take their partnership to “even greater heights”.

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“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power,” Netanyahu said.

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“Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights,” he added.

Netanyahu also wished PM Modi “many more years of leadership, health and fulfillment” as he conveyed his birthday greetings.

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https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/2100529969348718860?s=20

The Israeli Prime Minister's message comes as PM Modi turns 76 on Thursday, with leaders from across the world extending greetings to him on the occasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and lauded his contribution to strengthening the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, the Russian Embassy in India said.

Earlier on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu also extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, referring to his 25 years of public service and his contribution to good governance and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in 1950 to Hiraba and Damodardas Modi in Vadnagar in Gujarat's Mehsana district. On May 26, 2014, he took the oath as the Prime Minister of India, becoming the first Prime Minister to be born after India attained Independence.

BJP is organising the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' across the country from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday, with a series of service-oriented programmes and public outreach initiatives. (ANI)

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