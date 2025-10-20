DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Your mom did": White House press secy Leavitt snaps at reporter Trump-Putin summit question

"Your mom did": White House press secy Leavitt snaps at reporter Trump-Putin summit question

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Oct 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251020174838
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], October 20 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday hit back at a reporter, calling him a "left wing hack" and that he is not a journalist.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has reportedly announced that he will soon meet with Putin to discuss an end to the war in Ukraine. When the reporter texted White House Press Secretary who chose the location for the meeting, Leavitt replied, "Your mom did."

Advertisement

Leavitt shared a screenshot of her exchange with the journalist, alleging that his messages resembled an "anti-US President Donald Trump diary."

Advertisement

In a post on X, she said, "For context, S.V. Date of the Huffington Post is not a journalist interested in the facts. He is a left-wing hack who has consistently attacked President Trump for years and constantly bombards my phone with Democrat talking points. Just take a look at SV Date's feed, it reads like an anti-Trump personal diary. Here is my full response to his "inquiry." Activists who masquerade as real reporters do a disservice to the profession."

Advertisement

https://x.com/PressSec/status/1980288128867877125

No date has been finalised for the summit, which is expected to be held in the Hungarian capital in the coming weeks, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is willing to join the summit arranged between United States President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zelenskyy said he would take part if he were invited. The Ukrainian president is wary of the setting for the meeting in Budapest, given Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's warm relations with Moscow and antagonistic approach to Kyiv, as per Al Jazeera.

"If I am invited to Budapest - if it is an invitation in a format where we meet as three or, as it's called, shuttle diplomacy, President Trump meets with Putin and President Trump meets with me - then in one format or another, we will agree," Zelenskyy said.

Trump has continued to push for an end to the war that began in February 2022 when Russia invaded invaded Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, however, warned against a repeat of "Budapest scenario" - a reference to the 1994 Budapest Memorandum - in which Moscow and other powers provided security assurances to Ukraine and other former Soviet states in exchange for their giving up the nuclear arsenals they inherited from Soviet times, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts