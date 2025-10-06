"Your strength, bravery, sacrifice inspire us": Melania Trump on 250th anniversary celebrations of US Navy

Virginia [US], October 6 (ANI): As the US Navy marks 250 years of its establishment, the celebrations were joined by US President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth at the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier at Naval Station in Norfolk.

During the celebrations, Melania Trump hailed the sacrifices and bravery of the US Navy. She recalled her visit to USS George HW Bush in 2018 and praised the pride and professionalism of the sailors.

FLOTUS said, "It is an honor to be with you to celebrate the 250th year since the United States Navy was officially established. Generations of sailors have kept America free because of their presence on the high seas. Your strength, bravery, and sacrifice inspire us all. The President and I just attended an extraordinary demonstration, an inspiring display of skills that reflects the very best of our Navy."

Her Office shared the remarks in a post on X.

Sharing the remarks of Trump, the White House in a post on X said, "Through the spray of raging combat and the fog of naval war, America's sailors have proven time and again that our Navy does just the best job there is... We own the skies, we stalk the depths, and we RULE THE SEAS." - President Donald J. Trump."

In another post on X, White House said, "250 years of the greatest fighting force ever to roam the seas -- THE UNITED STATES NAVY."

CNN reported that Sunday's event -- called "Titans of the Sea" -- was intended to showcase the US Navy's "cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America's strength across every ocean," as per a release from the organisers. (ANI)

