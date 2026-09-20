Yudh Abhyas 2026: Indian, US armies conduct live-firing drill with M777 Howitzers at Mahajan Range

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian and US Army personnel conducted a live-firing demonstration involving the M777 Ultra Light Howitzer (ULH) at the Mahajan Field Firing Range (MFFR) in Rajasthan as part of the ongoing bilateral Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, showcasing artillery capabilities, operational coordination and exchange of battlefield practices between the two forces.

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According to an official update by the Indian Army, the gun crews, from the Indian side demonstrated precision, professionalism and combat readiness, while the visiting US contingent later interacted with ULH Battery personnel at the gun positions to exchange operational knowledge and best practices.

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The live-firing activity was part of the ongoing bilateral military exercise between India and the United States, aimed at enhancing interoperability, joint operational capabilities and coordination between the two armies.

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The Mahajan Field Firing Range, located in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, is the Indian Army's largest and oldest field firing range.

The live-firing demonstration followed a Lecture-cum-Demonstration on the day of deployment of the M777 ULH conducted at MFFR on Wednesday.

The session focused on technical and tactical aspects of the artillery system, with emphasis on improving operational efficiency, joint artillery tactics and field-level coordination.

The demonstration covered the "duties of key appointments, gun deployment, local defence coordination, movement to alternate positions during counter-bombardment and shoot-and-scoot drills."

The activity also provided an opportunity for personnel from both armies to interact and exchange professional knowledge and best practices, according to the Indian Army.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 is the 22nd edition of the India-US joint military exercise and began on September 15.

The two-week exercise is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

The exercise brings together around 600 personnel from each side. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the participating contingents at the opening ceremony.

The US Pacific Command said on X that US and Indian Army forces had officially opened Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 on September 15, beginning two weeks of bilateral training focused on "readiness, interoperability and cooperation".

According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of the two armies for the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on infantry-dominated operations.

The exercise is also focused on strengthening interoperability, facilitating the exchange of best operational practices and improving joint planning and execution.

Technology infusion is another key component of Yudh Abhyas 2026. The training programme includes the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance, while demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems are being conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range. (ANI)

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